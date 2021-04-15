WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-25, GRANITE CITY 17-19: Marquette won a close match over Granite City on the road at Memorial Gym.

Olivia Ellebracht came up with three kills for the Explorers, while Rachel Heinz had six points, an ace, a kill and 11 assists, Ellie Jacobs served up 12 points and an ace, Kristine Lauritzen had six kills and an assist, Emma Menke had six kills and a block, Kylie Murray served up a point to go with three kills, Grace Nicholson had three points, Claire Spain came up with a kill, Josey Wahl had an assist, Natalie Wills had a kill and Allison Woolbridge had three points, two aces and five assists.

Marquette is now 9-5, while the Warriors go to 5-9.

BASEBALL

TRIAD 12, COLLINSVILLE 4: Triad broke open a close game by scoring seven runs in the seventh inning to defeat Collinsville at Vergil Fletcher Field.

Brady Twyman had three hits and two RBIs for the Knights, while John Rea and Drew Watts both had two hits and two RBIs Alex Peets drove in a pair of runs, and Frank Derner hit a three-run homer, his first of the year.

Kyle Moore had two hits and a RBI for the Kahoks, while Rolondo Colon, Logan Fairfield and Nick Palmisano also had RBIs on the day.

Watts went five innings in relief to get the win, allowing three runs on four hits, striking out five. Jackson Parrill threw three innings in relief, allowing five runs on four hits, walking two and fanning four.

Triad improves to 2-0, while Collinsville is 0-2.

O'FALLON 9, GRANITE CITY 2: O'Fallon scored in every inning but the third in going on to the win in Granite's season opener at Babe Champion Field.

Mason Roher had two hits and drove home both of the Warriors' runs, while Brendan McKechan also had two hits on the day, and Aiden Tongay had the only other Granite hit.

Rpgan Dismuke and Owen McMichael both struck out four batters each on the mound, while Alex Wright fanned three.

The Panthers are 1-1, while the Warriors start out 0-1.

BOYS SOCCER

COLUMBIA 2, GRANITE CITY 1: Chase Reeves' first half strike, assisted by Elliott Boyer, wasn't enough as a second half goal gave Columbia all three points over visiting Granite City.

Issak Cell didn't record a save in goal for the Warriors.

The Eagles are now 10-1-0, while Granite falls to 5-5-1.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 4, VALMEYER 1: Logan Wyatt had a hat trick, including a goal from the penalty spot, while Luke Neath also struck as Metro-East concluded its season by taking all three points over Valmeyer at Knights Field.

Elijah Schlesinger assisted twice for the Knights, while Ethan Rowe-Brown had the only goal for the Pirates.

Sasha Klusman had five saves in goal for Metro-East, while Neath made four stops, and Jaden Schilling had 12 saves for Valmeyer.

The Knights conclude the season 4-5-0.

GIRLS SOCCER

JERSEY 6, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 2: Sally Hudson's hat trick and a brace (two goals) from Brooklyn Winters helped Jersey take all three points at home over Southwestern in both teams' season opener at the Panthers' park.

Chloe Whited also scored for Jersey, who got assists from Hudson, Boston Talley, Chloe White and Winters. White had seven saves in goal, while Carly Daniels had five saves.

The Panthers start off 1-0-0, while the Piasa Birds open 0-1-0.

ROXANA 3, BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 0: Kinsley Mouser had a brace (two goals), while Kendall Kamp also struck as Roxana opened its season by claiming all three points on the road at Mater Dei.

Kamp also had the Shells' only assist, while Kaylyn Dixon had eight saves in recording her first clean sheet of the season. Carissa Litteken had two saves in goal for the Knights.

Roxana starts the year off 1-0-0, while Mater Dei is 0-1-0.

SOFTBALL

MASCOUTAH 3, GRANITE CITY 1: Granite City scored in the home half of the opening inning, but Mascoutah scored twice in the second and once in the sixth to pick up the win in both teams' season opener at George Sykes Field in Wilson Park.

Rileigh Hayes had the only RBI on the day for the Warriors, while Kayla Huskamp, Hayes, Brooke Donahue, Jasmine Turner and Mackenzie Crown all had hits on the day.

Mallory Donahue threw a complete game for Granite, allowing three runs on eight hits, walking three and striking out two.

The Indians start the season 1-0, while the Warriors begin 0-1.

COLLINSVILLE 14, TRIAD 7: Collinsville scored its final 11 runs over the last four innings in defeating Triad on the road.

Brylee Anderton had three hits and four RBIs, including her first home run of the season, while Riley Simpson hit a three-run homer and Brianna Wellen had a solo shot for the Kahoks, while Kandra Butcher and Riley Doyle had two hits each, and Jerrica Asbeck, Doyle and Caleigh Reynolds also had RBIs.

Butcher threw six innings in the circle, allowing five runs on five hits, walking two and striking out six for the win.

The Kahoks go to 2-0, while the Knights are now 0-2.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 10, GREENVILLE 0 (Five innings, 10-run rule): Marquette scored five times in the second, then added three more runs in the third and two in the second to get the win on the road at Greenville.

Kiley Beth Kirchner had two hits and four RBIs, including her first home run of the season, while Carli Foesterling had a solo shot for the Explorers. Makensie Card had three hits, Sydney Ehrman and Abigail Porter had two hits each, and Ehrman, Porter, Abby Sullivan and Olivia Tinsley all had RBIs.

Lauren Lenihan went the distance in the circle for Marquette, only allowing two hits while striking out eight.

The Explorers are 2-0, while the Comets start off 0-1.

CARROLLTON 14, AUBURN 5: Carrollton had a seven run third inning to highlight their season-opening win over Auburn.

Layla Mullink, Marissa Cox and Ava Uhles had three hits each for the Hawks, while Uhles drove in four runs, while Ella Stumpf, Lauren Walker, Ellen Kangas and Hannah Rhoades had two hits each, with Walker having three RBIs and Stumpf, Cox, Mullink and Alayna Snyder also having RBIs.

Rhoades threw a complete game in the circle, allowing five runs on seven hits, walking eight and striking out three.

The Hawks start off the year at 1-0.

