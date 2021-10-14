WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 13 S[PORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-25, BRUSSELS 12-16: Marquette led all the way through in taking a two-set sweep over Brussels at Marquette Family Arena.

Ryan O'Leary had six points, two aces and four digs for the Explorers, while Olivia Ellebracht had eight kills, Chloe White had five kills, Allison Geiger also had five kills to go along with an assist, Torrie Fox had 11 assists, six points and four aces and Rose Brangenberg had seven assists against the Raiders.

Marquette is now 23-7-2 for the season.

BOYS SOCCER

IHSA PLAYOFFS --- CLASS 1A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

AT RAYMOND LINCOLNWOOD

CARLINVILLE 4, PANA 0: Treiton Park connected for a hat trick and Paeton Brown scored the other goal as Carlinville advanced to the regional final at Raymond Lincolnwood with the win over Pana.

Asher Barbre, Brody Harris, Tyler Summers and Levi Yudinsky had the assists for the Cavaliers, while Will Meyer made one save in recording the clean sheet.

Carlinville is now 17-2-0, and will play the host Lancers, a 1-0 winner over Teutopolis, in the final Saturday morning at 11 a.m.

REGULAR SEASON

TRIAD 9, JERSEY 1: Tobey Suter had a double brace (four goals), Jake Ellis had a brace (two goals) and Trent Cissell, Ethan Dudley and Roger Weber all cored in Triad's win over Jersey on the road.

Gibson Hunt had three assists, Tobey Suter assisted twice and Ellis, Charlie Gentemann, Jake Stewart and Wyatt Suter also had assists, while Brayden Tonn had one save in goal and Max Rader had none in sharing the win.

The Knights are now 20-0-1, while the Panthers go to 5-15-0.

GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY

URSULINE ACADEMY 4, EDWARDSVILLE 1: Lily Wittkamp scored the equalizer for Edwardsville in the first half, but Ursuline scored three unanswered goals to defeat the Tigers in the Edwardsville Senior Day game at Tiger Stadium.

Ava Eiking scored twice for the Bears, while Shelly Eakle and Maddy Rose also scored, Julia Lammert assisted twice and both Lucy Kisner and Josie Naeger also had assists.

Taylor Mollet had 15 saves in goal for Edwardsville, while Taylor Wuennenberg had two saves for Ursuline.

The Bears are now 6-11-0, while the Tigers are now 2-13-1.

