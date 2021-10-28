WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 27 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A REGIONALS --- SEMIFINALS

AT METRO-EAST LUTHERAN

CARLYLE 25-23-25, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 16-25-14: Carlyle won a three-set thriller over Metro-East in the second semifinal of the regional Wednesday night at Hooks Gym.

Article continues after sponsor message

Lexi Bozarth had two points and eight kills for the Knights, while Sarah Henke came up with five points, an ace and 10 kills, Aprile Hepner had a point and seven kills, Grace Hopp served up four points, Vivienne Runnals had seven points, an ace, a block and 25 assists, Sidnee Schwarz had three points and two aces and Melanie Wilson came up with two kills and three blocks.

The Indians are now 15-4 and advance to the final Thursday night against top-seeded Valmeyer, a 25-10, 25-19 winner in the first semifinal over Father McGivney Catholic, with the match starting at 6 p.m. The Knights finish the year at 12-18.

In the earlier semifinal, the Pirates defeated the Griffins to move on to the Thursday final against Metro-East. Valmeyer is now 25-12. while McGivney's season concludes at 13-22.

AT CONCORD TRIOPIA

In the first semifinal at Triopia, Mt. Sterling Brown County eliminated the host Trojans 25-8, 25-18, while Camp Point Central defeated Hardin Calhoun 27-25, 25-20 in the second semifinal. The Hornets and Cougars meet each other in the regional final Thursday evening, with the match starting at 6 p.m.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

More like this: