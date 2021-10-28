Wednesday Sports Roundup: Griffins, MELHS Volleyball Girls Fall In Regional Semis, Camp Point Central Defeats Calhoun Girls
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 27 SPORTS ROUNDUP
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
IHSA PLAYOFFS
CLASS 1A REGIONALS --- SEMIFINALS
AT METRO-EAST LUTHERAN
CARLYLE 25-23-25, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 16-25-14: Carlyle won a three-set thriller over Metro-East in the second semifinal of the regional Wednesday night at Hooks Gym.
Lexi Bozarth had two points and eight kills for the Knights, while Sarah Henke came up with five points, an ace and 10 kills, Aprile Hepner had a point and seven kills, Grace Hopp served up four points, Vivienne Runnals had seven points, an ace, a block and 25 assists, Sidnee Schwarz had three points and two aces and Melanie Wilson came up with two kills and three blocks.
The Indians are now 15-4 and advance to the final Thursday night against top-seeded Valmeyer, a 25-10, 25-19 winner in the first semifinal over Father McGivney Catholic, with the match starting at 6 p.m. The Knights finish the year at 12-18.
In the earlier semifinal, the Pirates defeated the Griffins to move on to the Thursday final against Metro-East. Valmeyer is now 25-12. while McGivney's season concludes at 13-22.
AT CONCORD TRIOPIA
In the first semifinal at Triopia, Mt. Sterling Brown County eliminated the host Trojans 25-8, 25-18, while Camp Point Central defeated Hardin Calhoun 27-25, 25-20 in the second semifinal. The Hornets and Cougars meet each other in the regional final Thursday evening, with the match starting at 6 p.m.
If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.
More like this: