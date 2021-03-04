WEDNESDAY, MARCH 3 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

BELLEVILLE WEST 77, ALTON 59: Three Belleville West players scored in double figures, overcoming a big night for Ja'Markus Gary as the Maroons won the Southwestern Conference game over visiting Alton.

West led all the way throughout, having quarter leads of 16-13, 36-27 and 55-40, outscoring the Redbirds 22-19 in the final period.

Tommie Williams led the Maroons with 18 points, with Dwight Newsome, Jr. scoring 17 points, J'luan Patterson had 15 points, Ty Lampley and Javieon Wallace had eight points each, Ben Stedman scored seven points and Tommy Grafe had four points.

Gary led the way for Alton with 32 points, while Dante' Herrin added 17 points, Ihzel Brown had five points, Kyle Hubbard scored three points and Lathan O'Quinn had two points.

West is now 7-4, while the Redbirds are now 0-10.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 45, STAUNTON 40 (OT): Staunton and Southwestern went neck-and-neck the entire game, going into overtime before the Piasa Birds outscored the Bulldogs in the extra period to take the South Central Conference win at home.

Staunton led after one quarter 13-3, but Southwestern stormed back to take a 24-18 lead at the half, only to see the Bulldogs cut the lead to 30-27 after three quarters, then ending in a 37-37 tie after regulation. The Birds outscored Staunton 8-3 in extra time to gain the win.

Charlie Darr led Southwestern with 14 points, while Carson Cooley added 13 points, Addis Moore had seven points, Brady Salzman came up with five points and Quinton Strohbeck, Hank Bouillon and Collin Robinson all had two points each.

Frank Goss was the Bulldogs' leading scorer on he night with 14 points, Jacob Futrell had 10 points, Cayden Silvester had six, Brady Gillen five, Cole Sternickle had two points and Sam Best scored a single point.

The Birds are now 4-8, while Staunton tumbles to 1-10.

GREENVILLE 54, CARLINVILLE 43: Greenville jumped to an early advantage in going on to their South Central Conference win over homestanding Carlinville.

The Comets held leads of 13-8, 29-18 and 43-32 after the first three quarters, with the fourth quarter ending in an 11-11 tie.

Nathan Grull led Greenville with 12 points, while Christian Bauer added 10 points, Jack Schaufelberger had eight points, Peyton McCullough scored seven points, Jaylon Betts had six points, Fletcher Manhart came up with four points and both Gabe Lager and Clayton Denneman had two points each.

Mason Duckles led Carlinville with 11 points, with Aaron Wills adding 10 points, Ethan Trimm had nine points, Ethen Siglock scored eight points and Ayden Tiburzi came up with five points.

The Comets go to 5-2, while the Cavvies are now 2-10.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HARDIN CALHOUN 43, BEARDSTOWN 33: Calhoun senior forward Colleen Schumann reached the 1,000-point milestone shortly before halftime in leading the Warriors to the WIVC win over visiting Beardstown.

The Tigers took a 9-7 first quarter lead, but the Warriors came back to take an 18-16 halftime advantage, then broke open the game in the third quarter, taking a 36-28 lead, then outscored Beardstown 7-5 in the final quarter to take the win.

Schumann and Jaelyn Hill led Calhoun with 10 points each, with Emily Clowers scoring seven points, Lucy Kallall adding five, Elle Sievers and Mallory Kamp had four points each and Elly Pohlman scored three points.

The Tigers were led by Taryn Herzog's 14 points, with Bertille Kayembe adding eight points, Ferin Carlock had six points and McKenna Malibi scored five points.

The Warriors are now 7-6 on the season.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 54, STAUNTON 21: Southwestern jumped out to a big first half lead and never looked back in winning the SCC game at Staunton's gym.

The Piasa Birds led from start to finish, having quarter leads of 23-4, 32-6 and 41-18, outscoring the Bulldogs 13-3 in the final quarter.

Savannah Billings led Staunton with six points, with Analise Best and Haris Legendre scoring four points each, Hailey Odorizzi scoring three and both Kennedy Legendre and Taryn Russell had two points apiece.

Southwestern is now 8-1, while the Bulldogs fall to 1-9.

GREENVILLE 56, CARLINVILLE 27: Greenville went out to an early lead and never relinquished it in going on to a SCC win at home over Carlinville.

The Comets led all the way through, leading 14-6, 32-14 and 44-20 after each quarter, then outscoring the Cavaliers in the final period 12-7.

Abby Sussenbach led Greenville with 14 points, while Lilly Funneman added nine points, with Gwyn Mitchell scoring eight points, Katie Campbell, Natalie Iberg and Brooklyn Suzuki all had six points, Charlee Stearns scored three points and both Mia Emken and Hannah Potthast both had two points apiece.

Gracie Reels scored 13 points to lead Carlinville, with Maycee Gall and Jill Slayton having four points each, Faith O'Dell scored three points, Melanie Murphy had two points and Madison Wieties had one point.

The Comets are now 7-4, while the Cavvies fell to 5-6.

KINCAID SOUTH FORK 52, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 50: A pair of late free throws put the visitors ahead, and a missed lay-up at the buzzer gave South Fork the road win at North Greene.

The Spartans led after the first quarter 10-9, and extended the advantage to 24-16 at halftime. The Ponies rallied in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 35-33, then outscored North Greene 19-15 to take the win.

Cami Hunt led the Spartans with 20 points before fouling out early in the fourth quarter, while Bailey Berry added 15, including three clutch threes in the final 90 seconds to bring North Greene into a 48-48 tie, Hailey Thompson had eight points, Taylor Gilmore had four points and Bella Bushnell scored two points.Lilly

The Spartans played without Jenna Barnard, who was out with an illness.

North Greene drops to 3-7 on the year.

MVCHA HOCKEY

TUESDAY'S RESULT

GRANITE CITY 5, ALTON 0: Defending Class 2A champion Granite City opened their Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association season with a shutout win over Alton on Tuesday at the East Alton Ice Arena.

The Warriors scored three times in the opening period, then twice more in the third, outshooting the Redbirds 32-6 in gaining their season opening win.

Bryce Norton scored twice for Granite, while Simon Maxfield, Lawson Kimble and Hunter Parker had the other goals.

Noah Poiter had the shutout for the Warriors, while Greg Fire made 27 saves for Alton.

Granite starts the season 1-0-0, while the Redbirds are now 2-1-0.

BOWLING

Jersey Commnity High School's boys and girls varsity bowling defeated Marquette last night at Bowl Haven Lanes.

The girls won 37-3 with Sammie Malley leading the way with a 559 series and a 194 high game. Emma Miller also had a 448 series for the girls.

The boys won a close match 23-17 led by Danny Towell's 638 series with a high game of 270, followed by Jacob Elliott - 587 series, 224 high game and Tyler Ayres - 573 series, 244 high game. Hunter Watson had a 560 series with a 241 high game.

