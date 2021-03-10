GIRLS BASKETBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 68, ALTON 36: Edwardsville had four players score in double figures as the Tigers concluded their regular season with a win over Alton at the Redbirds Nest.

The Tigers led all the way, with quarter scores of 24-7, 40-14 and 56-24, with both teams tying the final quarter 12-12.

Sydney Harris led Edwardsville with 14 points, while both Macy Silvey and Elle Evans had 12 points each, Katelynne Roberts came up with 10 points, Emerson Weller scored six points, Ariana Bennett came up with five points and Ella Cook added four points.

Adreena Snipes led the Redbirds with 11 points, while Khayliah Goree had nine points.

The Tigers finish the regular season 12-1, and have the number two seed in the Southwestern Conference postseason tournament. Edwardsville will host number seven Collinsville Thursday evening in the first quarterfinal, with the start time being 5 p.m. Alton ends the regular season 2-10 and has the sixth seed, with the Redbirds playing at number three Belleville West on Thursday in the second quarterfinal. The third quarterfinal will have number five East St. Louis at number four Belleville East.

The Collinsville-Edwardsville winner will play the Alton-West winner in the second semifinal on Friday, while the East Side-East winner plays top-seed O'Fallon in the first semifinal. The two winners will play in the final on Saturday, with all games being played at the highest seed.

VANDALIA 44, CARLINVILLE 37: Vandalia broke away in the second half in winning a close game over Carlinville at the Cavaliers' Big House.

Carlinville led after the first quarter 5-4, but the Vandals went ahead 15-14 at halftime, the led at three quarter time 26-22 and outscored the Cavvies 18-15 in the final quarter to take the South Central Conference win.

Anna Forbes led Vandalia with 19 points, while Madyson Hill scored 13 points, Katie Eckhardt had three points and Megan Lupton, Gracie Pruett, Zoe Satterthwaite and Bailey Stewart all had two points each.

Gracie Reels again led Carlinville, hitting for 16 points, with Jill Slayton scoring 13 points and Maycee Gall, Faith O'Dell, Addi Paul and Lillie Reels all scoring two points apiece.

The Vandals improve to 4-9, while the Cavaliers go to 5-8.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 46, TRIAD 43: CM held off Triad in a very close Mississippi Valley Conference game at Rich Mason Gym.

The Knights took a 13-9 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Eagles came back to lead at halftime 25-17, then held a 40-31 advantage at three quarter time, but Triad came back to outscore CM 12-6 in the final period, but the rally came up short.

Claire Christeson led the Eagles with 16 points, while Tori Standefer added 11 points, Aubree Wallace had five points, Olivia Durbin hit for four points, Maura Niemeier had three points, Ally Hardy, Jackie Woelfel and Kelbie Zupan all had two points and Harper Buhs scored a single point.

CM in now 14-1, while Triad is 7-4.

BOYS SOCCER

EDWARDSVILLE 2, COLLINSVILLE 2 (AFTER EXTRA TIME, EDWARDSVILLE WINS PENALTY SHOOTOUT 5-4): Freshman Adam Boykin scored the penalty shootout winner as the 10-man Tigers won at Kahok Stadium in the season opener for both sides.

Chris Agwuedo opened the Tigers' 2021 account after six minutes, beating Kahok goalkeeper Carter Wagner to give Edwardsville the lead at 1-0, which was the halftime score. Jimmy Crowder drew Collinsville level in the 53rd minute, with Edwardsville's Parker Matthews being sent off on the goal. Auggie Gianaris put the Tigers back in front two minutes later off a beautifully placed free kick, but Collinsville came back in the 71st minute when Yahir Figueroa hit a high shot into the back of the net to draw the Kahoks level again at 2-2.

Twenty minutes of extra time failed to produce a goal, which led tot the Southwestern Conference-required shootout. Both team scored on their first three rounds before Tigers' goalie Grant Toby dove to his left to stop the Kahoks' shooter. Tyler Dacus and Boykin scored on their shots to give Edwardsville the win.

The Tigers start the season 1-0-0, while the Kahoks begin 0-1-0.

JERSEY 1, BEARDSTOWN 1

Jersey's varsity boys soccer team tied with Beardstown 1-1 in the season opener on Tuesday.

The Panthers' goal was scored by Zachary Wargo and assisted by Drake Goetten.

TRIAD 1, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 0: Grant Cissel's second half strike was the difference as Triad won their opener at McGivney's park.

Gibson Hunt assisted on the goal, while Brayden Tonn made two saves in recording the Knights' opening clean sheet.

Triad starts the season 1-0-0, while the Griffins are 0-1-0.

HILLSBORO 2, STAUNTON 0: Addison Pollard and Colin Woods-Butler scored in each half as Hillsboro won at Staunton in the season opener for both schools.

Ethan Lentz added an assist for the Hilltoppers, while Nic Henning had two saves in goal for the Bulldogs.

Hillsboro opens its season 1-0-0, while Staunton is 0-1-0.

Article continues after sponsor message

BOYS BASKETBALL

VALMEYER 55, NEW ATHENS 32: Four different Valmeyer players were in double figures as balanced scoring helped the Pirates win at home over New Athens.

Valmeyer led all the way through, with scores of 14-10 after the first quarter, 31-20 at halftime and 43-23 after three quarters, outscoring the Yellowjackets 12-9 in the final period.

Jordan McSchooler, Jacob Rowold and Henry Weber all had 11 points each to lead the Pirates, with Nathan Touchette having 10 points, Harry Miller scored nine point and Conor Greer had three.

Mason Page led New Athens with 13 points, while James Range had six points, Owen Tolson hit for five points and Codey Boone, Ryan Juenger, Luis Mazariego and Andrew Wynn all had two points each.

Valmeyer is now 8-5, while the Yellowjackets fell to 3-6.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 44, BRUSSELS 23: Southwestern took the early lead, and didn't look back in taking the home win over Brussels.

The Piasa Birds held the lead after each quarter, holding advantages of 13-5, 22-13 and 30-18, outscoring the Raiders in the fourth period 14-5.

Addis Moore led Southwestern with 18 points, while Brady Salzman had 12 points, Charlie Darr hit for six points, Carson Cooley for five and Lane Gage had three points.

The Birds are now 5-10, while Brussels goes to 3-7.

BUNKER HILL 55, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 46: Bunker Hill led from start to finish in getting the win over EAWR at Hlafka Hall.

The Minutemen held leads after each quarter of 10-8, 26-21 and 39-34. then outscored the Oilers in the final quarter 16-12 to clinch the win.

Grant Burch had a big night for Bunker Hill, scoring 21 points, while Devon Ralston added 17 points, Corey Hall, Chris Smith and Daniel Manar all had four points, Jaydon Hausman scored three points and Keegan Ralston hit for two points.

The Minutemen are now 6-5, while EAWR is now 8-9.

HIGHLAND 42, JERSEY 39: Jersey lost a nip-and-tuck affair to Highland in a Mississippi Valley Conference tilt at Havens Gym.

The Bulldogs took the lead after one quarter 12-11, then upped the advantage to 23-20 at halftime, but the Panthers came back to trail 33-31 at three quarter time. Highland then outscored Jersey 9-8 in the final quarter to take the win.

C.J. Brunaugh led the Panthers with 11 points, while Ian Sullivan had nine points, Sam Lamer scored eight points, Andrew Kribs had six points, Edward Roberts scored three points and Cole Spencer had two points.

The Bulldogs advance to 5-6, while Jersey is now 6-9.

GRANITE CITY 57, BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 51: Granite City held off a big Mater Dei rally to knock the Knights out of the ranks of the unbeaten with a win at Mater Dei's gym.

The Warriors led after one quarter 14-7, then at halftime 24-16 and 41-26 after the third quarter. The Knights came back to outscore Granite 25-16 in the final quarter, but the rally fell short.

Mark Yarborough led Granite City with 15 points, while both Brian Hines and Marcus Pepper each had nine points, Victor McGill had eight points, Marc-Kell Campbell scored seven points, Maurion Baker had six points and Damon Smith scored three points.

Mater Dei was led by Jacob Patton with 14 points, while Parker Johnson had 10 points, Mitchell Haake, Tyler Jasper and Cam Kreke all had six points apiece, Carson Loepker came up with five points and both Dalton Markus and Jayce Napovaniece each had two points.

The Warriors are now 7-4, while the Knights drop to 10-1.

WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 54, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 47: McGivney played well, but Gibault came up with the win at the McGivney gym.

The Hawks led after one quarter 17-13, then at halftime 27-23, and at three quarter time 38-35, pulling away in the fourth 16-12 to take the win.

Jack Rodgers led the Griffins with 14 points, with Darren Luchetti adding 10 points, Andrew Dupy had eight points, Jacob Huber scored six points, Garner came up with three points and Jacob Jones scored two points.

Gibault is now 5-8, while McGivney falls to 1-12.

GRIGGSVILLE-PERRY 52, HARDIN CALHOUN 32: Calhoun jumped out to an early lead, but Griggsville-Perry outscored the Warriors in the final three quarters 43-19 to take the home win.

Calhoun jumped to a 13-9 lead after one quarter, but the Tornadoes took the lead at halftime 18-17, expanded it to 36-24 after the third quarter, then outscored the Warriors 16-8 in the final period.

Ben Eberlin led Calhoun with 13 points, while Zack Quiller had nine points, Bryce Eilerman had seven points and Kaden Baalman had three points.

The Warriors finish their season 9-8.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, you may E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5390, and it will be included in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

More like this: