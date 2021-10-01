WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

TRIAD INVITATIONAL

CM PLACES TWO IN TOP TEN, PACE COMES IN THIRD AS KNIGHTS FINISH SECOND, EAGLES SEVENTH, WARRIOR EIGHTH IN TRIAD INVITATIONAL: Civic Memorial's Jackson Collman came in second and Justice Eldridge eighth, while Triad's Andrew Pace was third as the Knights came in second and the Eagles seventh at the Triad Invitational meet on Wednesday at Triad.

Marion won the meet with 86 points, with the Knights second at 105 points, Collinsville came in third with 118 points, Carbondale was fourth with 124 points, Breese Mater Dei Catholic was fifth with 152 points, Belleville West was sixth with 173 points, CM placed seventh with 177, Granite City was eighth with 183 points, Highland came in ninth at 225 points and Mascoutah rounded out the top ten with 265 points.

In 11th place was Waterloo with 267 points, East St. Louis was 12th at 298 points, Breese Central was 13th with 306 points, Metro-East Lutheran was 14th with 398 points and Greenville was 15th with 449 points. Jersey also entered runners in the race, but didn't record a team score.

Alex Partlow of Carbondale won the race with a time of 15:36.78, with Collman second at 16:48.23, Pace third at 16:50.13, Noah O'Renic of Belleville West was fourth at 16:52.53, Thomas Westbrook of Granite came in fifth at 16:57.89, Trey Peterson of Collinsville was sixth with a time of 16:59.90, Benja Stone of Marion was seventh at 17:17.47, Eldridge was eighth at 17:22.62, Cole Martinez of Jersey came in ninth at 17:24.66 and Mater Dei's John Venhaus came in 10th at 17:27.26.

In addition to Pace, Drew Twyman of the Knights came in at 17:57.84, Ben Winslow came in at 18:33.05, Jacob Metcalf had a time of 18:54.37, Sam Kuckuck was in at 19:02.86, Dalton Mersinger's time was 19:11.64 and Dillon Henderson was in at 19:15.46.

Along with Peterson, the Kahoks had Brock Cunningham in at 17:44.06, Andrew Gonski had a time of 18:17.74, Alejandro Mendoza was in at 19:21.01, Evan Heintz had a time of 19:22.77, Laurentino Martinez came in at 21:23.04 and Dylan Meek came in at 21:29.11

Along with Westbrook, Aiden Harris came in for the Warriors at 18:49.40, Sam Yeager had a time of 19:13.60, Daniel Wilson was timed in 19:17.02, Ethan Beatty was in at 19:34.66, Brendan Rayl had a time of 20:02.59 and Leighton Cohea was in at 20:10.09.

The Flyers were led by Wayne Brown, who was in at 20:48.70, while Ladrius Estes had a time of 21:19.40, Devonte Ellard's time was 21:34.14, Lamar Doss was in at 22:05.42, John Redmond had a time of 22:24.79, Desmond Ryan was in at 25:36.42 and Quinten Stepney had a time of 28:05.64.

The Knights were led by Grayson Wyatt, who was in at 20:15.01, followed by Blake Schaefer at 20:51.80, J.J. Lostutter was in at 21:13.44, Louis Maine's time was 27:37.92, Cody Steele came in at 28:30.65 andEthan Schumacher had a time of 30:29.76.

Along with Martinez, the Panthers' Griffin Williams had a time of 17:59.15, Drake Wilson came in at 25:06.60 and Garen Schleeper's time was 27:32.44.

BOYS SOCCER

CIVIC MEMORIAL 8, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Justin Banovz and Nick Fiorino each had a brace (two goals), while Joey AIello, Trent Heflin, Parker Scottberg and Josh Teems also scored at CM took the three points over EAWR at the Wood River Sports Complex.

Scottberg also had three assists, Bryce Davis had two and Noah Huth, Ethan Miller, Camden Neal and Brayden Zyung also assisted, while Tommy Strubhard and Devyn Ambrose shared the clean sheet.

The Eagles are now 13-2-1, while the Oilers go to 4-7-0.

JERSEY 8, ROXANA 2: Alexander Hubbell had a hat trick, Adam Kribs had a brace (two goals) and Drake Goetten, Thomas Kuehnel and Zack Wargo also scored in Jersey's win at Roxana.

Drake Goetten also had three assists, Wargo had two and Skyler Crull, Dax Goetten and Evan Lacy also assisted, while Issac Wargo had three saves in goal for the Panthers.

Jersey improves to 5-10-0, while the Shells go to 1-9-0.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

TRIAD INVITATIONAL

MEISNER COMES IN THIRD, KNIGHTS PLACE FOUR IN TOP TEN, WATERLOO WINS TRIAD INVITATIONAL, KNIGHTS SECOND, EAGLES FOURTH, PANTHERS SEVENTH: Civic Memorial's Hannah Meisner finished in third place, while host Triad placed four runners in the top ten as the Knights came in second in their invitational meet on Wednesday, with CM placing fourth and Jersey fifth.

Waterloo won the meet with 35 points, with the Knights second at 44 points, Highland third with 100 points, the Eagles were fourth with 132 points, Breese Mater Dei Catholic was fifth with 141 points, Breese Central was sixth at 196 points, the Panthers came in seventh with 216 points, Belleville West was eighth with 223 points, in ninth place was Mascoutah with 235 points and Granite City rounded out the top ten with 236 points. Centralia was 11th with 260 points and Collinsville was 12th with 284 points. Metro-East Lutheran and East St. Louis also had runners in the field, but didn't have a team score.

A pair of Waterloo runners, Angelynn Kanyuck and Danielle Mudd, finished in the top two, as Kanyuck won with a time of 19:19.57 and Mudd in second at 19:54.44. Meisner came in third at 20:03,80, with Waterloo's Cameron Crump fourth at 20:06.75, the Knights' Ana Keller was fifth at 21:04.37, in sixth place was Waterloo's Ava Rau at 21:14.96, Kennedy Bowman of Triad was seventh at 21:22.89, teammate Blaire Cunningham was eighth with a time of 21:43.35, Alexis Kampwerth of Mater Dei was ninth at 22:00.00 and Triad's Chloe Gough completed the top ten with a time of 22:00.74.

Along with the top four runners, the Knights' Amanda Bagwell had a time of 22:18.48, Kailey Peterson was in as 22:21.43 and Claire Schaft's time was 22:34.91. Along with Meisner, CM had Eliza Donaldson in at 22:46.71, Alyssa Mann had a time of 23:07.84, Katelyn Hallstead was in at 23:13.45, Shelby Quick came in at 24:45.01 and Allison Hallstead was clocked in 26:06.68.

Leading the way for the Panthers was Morgan Johnson, who was timed in 22:40.78, Haile Carter came in at 24:03.22, Abby Fraley had a time of 24:22.66, Reese Lorton's time was 26:14.26, Grace Steinacher had a time of 27:18.22, Kate Heitzig was in at 27:35.43 and Chloe Kallal had a time of 27:53.47.

The Warriors' top runner was Lauryn Fenoglio, who's time was 22:42.07, with Lillian Harris coming in at 23:43.29, Madison Tanksley was in at 26:29.10, Lydia Harris' time was 27:53.78, Kyla Gearhardt had a time of 32:06.20, Rowan Wallace was timed in 32:06.69 and Lucy Brooks was in at 36:23.37.

The Kahoks' top runner was Kassidy Rea, who had a time of 24:04.66, with Audrey Cummins having a time of 26:17.63, Colleen ZInke was in at 27:14.74, Morgan Laing's time was 28:20.79, Emily Flores was in at 31:02.17 and Leslie Rivera was clocked in 33:03.7.85.

Among the individuals, Metro-East had Izzy McLeod in at 23:12.51, Leinkei Burns of the Flyers had a time of 25:00.72, teammate Zhakeia Hawkins was in at 25:25.05, McKenna Getta of Metro-East was in at 35:06.10, teammate Claire Sherfy was right behind at 35:23.07, East Side's Ambrasha Lampley had a time of 38:41.68 and teammate Balil Graham was in at 38:42.05.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-25, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 21-17: Marquette took a very close match in two sets on the road at Hooks Gym over Metro-East.

Sydney Ehrman had two points and an ace for the Explorers, while Olivia Ellebracht had a point, an ace and eight kills, Torrie Fox had four points and six assists, Allison Geiger had two kills, Hanna Marshall came up with a pair of kills, Kendall Meisenheimer had a kill, Kylie Murray had eight kills and a block, Ryan O'Leary had eight points, two aces and an assist, Shay O'Leary had a point and an ace, Abby Williams had a point, a kill and an assist, Natalie Wills had a block and Allison Woolbright had nine points, three aces, a kill and 12 assists.

Lexi Bozarth served up eight points and two aces for the Knights to go along with four kills and two blocks, Sarah Henke had two points, three kills and two blocks, Aprile Hepner had a point, four kills, a block and an assist, Grace Hopp had a point, an ace and a block, Emma Lorenz had a kill and a block, Vivienne Runnalls came up with five points, an ace, a kill and 13 assists, Sidnee Schwarz had four points, two aces and three kills and Melanie Wilson had a kill and four blocks.

Marquette is now 18-2-2, while Metro-East slips to 9-11.

