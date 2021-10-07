Wednesday Sports Roundup: CM Defeats Rival Marquette Catholic, Roxana Slips Past Jersey in Girls Volleyball, Tigers Lose In Field Hockey Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 6 SPORTS ROUNDUP GIRLS VOLLEYBALL CIVIC MEMORIAL 25-19-25, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 19-25-22: In an epic matchup between two of the best teams in the area this season, CM won a hard-fought match over Marquette at the CM gym. "Senior captain Maddie Brueckner was instrumental in CM's win over Marquette," said Eagles head coach Kristie Ochs. Her calm, decisive leadership on ad off the court set the tone for the Eagles in the third set, allowing her teammates to focus on that one piece of the game. Maddie is a floor general who never quits." Lauren Dunlap had nine kills for CM, while Annabelle Reno had eight kills, Courtney Pickllesimer had three and both Camryn Gehrs and Meredith Brueckner had one each. Maddie Brueckner had 18 assists, while Ella Middleton had two, Picklesimer led the Eagles with three blocks, while Maddie Brueckner, Bella Thein and Reno had one each, Kaitlyn Rider served up a pair of aces, with Middleton, Dunlap and Toni Reynolds also having an ace, and Middleton had 14 blocks, with Maddie Brueckner coming up with 13, Dunlap had 11 blocks, Reynolds had nine, Emily Williams came up with five, Reno had two and Dunlap, Rider and Meredith Brueckner had one each.

Leaders for Marquette: Abby Williams - 15 digs, 2 blocks CM is now 21-6-1, while the Explorers go to 21-5-2. ROXANA 25-25, JERSEY 14-23: Roxana took a close second set to gain a sweep of Jersey at Larry Milazzo Memorial Gym. Peyton Petit had 10 kills for the Shells, with Abby Gehrs coming up with four, C.J. Ross had 19 assists, Kaylyn Dixon had 12 digs, with Bailey Hill adding seven and Destiny Vuylsteke six, Vuylsteke also had five blocks, Ross served up seven points and two aces and Petit also served up seven points. Roxana evened its record at 12-12, while the Panthers fall to 9-17. In other matches played on Wednesday, Freeburg defeated Triad 25-12, 25-17, while Staunton rallied to defeat Vandalia 21-25, 25-15, 25-11. BOYS SOCCER STAUNTON 2, ROXANA 0: Matthew Sievers' brace (two goals) was the only scoring of the match as Staunton took the three points over Roxana at Normal Lewis Field. Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! Ashton Copeland and Luke DeWitt assisted for the Bulldogs, who got three saves from Grant Neuhaus to record the clean sheet. Staunton is now 5-12-0, while the Shells are now 1-11-0. GRANITE CITY 3, COLUMBIA 2: Brady Smallie had a brace (two goals) and Elliott Boyer also scored to give Granite the win over Columbia at Gene Baker Field. Cade Bobbitt and Ryan DeGonia had assists for the Warriors, while Jack Steckler also had a brace for the Eagles, who got an assist from Cam Ellner. Izaak Cell got the win in goal for Granite, while Max Barthel was in goal for Columbia. The Warriors are now 10-8-1, while the Eagles fall to 9-7-2. GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY ST. JOSEPH'S ACADEMY 6, EDWARDSVILLE 0: Laura Halliday scored twice, while Natalie Lodes, Sabrina Schultz, Ella Weiss and Delanie Winkleman all scored as St. Joseph's Academy of Frontenac, Mo. defeated Edwardsville at Tiger Stadium. Winkleman also assisted twice, while Weiss, Schultz and Lodes also had assists for the Angels. St. Joe's is now 8-5-0 on the season, while the Tigers go to 2-11-1. If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup. More like this: Allison Geiger - 6 kills Kylie Murray - 9 kills Allison Woolbright - 11 service points, 3 aces, 15 assists Print Version Submit a Sports Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft. Hope Animal Rescue, Grid Solar!, Beyond the Shelves, and More!