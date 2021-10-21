WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 20 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

JERSEY 17-25-25, HARDIN CALHOUN 25-16-19: Jersey dropped the first set to Calhoun but rallied back to take the next two sets and the match at Havens Gym.

Kari Krueger had 11 kills for the Panthers, while Brooke Anderson had 22 assists, Carly Daniels had eight kills and Josie LaPlant had 10 digs.

Jersey is now 10-19 for the season.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 26-25, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 24-20: Marquette won a close match on the Explorers' Senior Night at Marquette Family Arena.

Emma Bohannon served up a point for Marquette, while Rose Brangenberg had a big night with 14 points and 18 assists, Elanour Brass served up a point and an ace, Sydney Ehrman had three points, two aces and two assists, Olivia Ellebracht had four kills, Torrie Fox had a point and seven kills, Allison Geiger came up with a kill and a block, Ryan O'Leary had three points and an ace, Chloe White had three kills and an assist, had a point, seven kills, a block and an assist, Natalie Wills had a point, six kills and a block and Allison Woolbridge had two points, an ace, two kills and six assists.

The Explorers are now 24-8-2, while the Oilers go to 11-22.

ROXANA 25-25, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 18-13: Roxana led from start to finish in taking a two-set sweep over Metro-East at Larry Milazzo Memorial Gym.

Calista Stahlhut had eight kills for the Shells, while Abby Gehrs had seven, C.J. Ross had 19 assists, Kaylyn Dixon had six kills, while Bailey Dixon had four and Genna Pruitt served up five aces.

Roxana is now 17-14, while the Knights drop to 11-17.

ALTON 25-25, EAST ST. LOUIS 19-23: Alton defeated East Side in a very close two-set match at the Redbirds Nest.

Grace Carter had two points, two kills and an assist for the Redbirds, while Taylor Freer had 19 assists, Payton Olney served up 12 points, Reese Plont had nine points, an ace, four kills and an assist, Renee Raglin had eight kills, Taryn Wallace had three points, an ace, five kills and a block and Alyssa Wisniewski came up with five kills.

Alton is now 13-15-1, while the Flyers go to 6-15.

BOYS SOCCER

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 2A --- REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

AT CIVIC MEMORIAL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 9, LITCHFIELD 0: Brayden Zyung had a hat trick, while Parker Scottberg and Bryce Davis each had a brace (two goals) and Justin Banovz and Ethan Miller also scored as CM advanced to the regional final with a win over Litchfield at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Scottberg added three assists for the Eagles, while Lucas Ambrose, Caleb Butler, Davis, Aslan Henderson, Robbie Kitzmiller and Ben Werts also had assists. Tommy Strubhart and Ryan Hailey shared the clean sheet in goal.

CM is now 18-4-1 and plays Mattoon, a 4-2 winner over Charleston in the other semifinal, in the regional final Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m.

CLASS 3A --- REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

AT ALTON

COLLINSVILLE 4, ALTON 0: Collinsville won its regional semifinal at Public School Stadium with a win over the host Redbirds. No details of the match were available at press time.

The Kahoks are now 18-3-2 and meet Belleville East, a 1-0 winner over Quincy in the second semifinal, in the regional final Saturday evening at 5 p.m. The Redbirds end their season 1-18-0.

In the Class 1A sectional semifinals at Carlinville, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin defeated Hillsboro 4-0 and will meet Beardstown in the Round of 16 sectional final Saturday afternoon at Carlinville, with the kickoff at 3 p.m.

