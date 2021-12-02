WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 1 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

JERSEY 78, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 34: Jersey came back from a two-point first quarter deficit to outscore EAWR in the second half 44-5 and go on to a win in their home opener at Havens Gym.

The Oilers led after one quarter 14-12, but the Panthers took a 32-29 lead at halftime, extended it to 51-34 after three quarters, then shut out EAWR 25-0 in the fourth quarter to take the win.

Ayden Kanallakan led Jersey with 17 points, with Sam Lamer scoring 14 points, Trenton Decker had 13 points, Francis Vogel scored six points, Ethan Klunk came up with five points, Tanner Brunaugh, Drake Goetten and Logan Meisner all had four points apiece, Jacob Wagner had three points and both Jaxon Brunaugh and Cody Croxford had two points each.

Antonio Hardin led the Oilers with 20 points, while Zach Lybarger had five points, Lucas Moore and Jakob Gerber had four points each and Brayden St. Peters had a single point.

The Panthers are now 4-1 on the young season, while EAWR goes to 1-4.

BOYS BOWLING

AYRES HAS 624 SERIES, KRIBS 602 SERIES FOR THE PANTHERS

The Jersey boys varsity and JV bowling teams defeated Taylorville on Wednesday night. The top scores for Jersey were:

Tyler Ayres 624 series

Adam Kribs 602 Series

Both are 4-0 on the season

The girls' bowling team lost to Taylorville.

GIRLS BOWLING

EDWARDSVILLE 1,912, CHATHAM GLENWOOD 1,552: Edwardsville's girls team made their season debut a successful one with a win over Glenwood at Edison's Entertainment Complex.

Charlotte Hayes led the way for the Tigers with a 558 set, including a high game of 212, while Ashley Kuethe had a 427 series with a 159 high game. Grace Kirkpatrick rolled a 332 series, Kyndall Robertson had a 311 set and Corinna Winkler shot a 284 series to help the Tigers gain the win.

