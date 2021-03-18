WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

ALTON 25-25, MADISON 9-6: Alton bounced back from their season opening loss to Belleville East in good style, sweeping Madison in their home opener at the Redbirds Nest.

Summer Campbell had a block in the match for the Redbirds, with Grace Carter having a kill and a block, Olivia Ducey scored eight points to go two kills and nine assists, Audrey Evola scored 10 points, with two aces, Naomi Fader scored three points to go along with an ace, Taylor Freer had six assists, Ashley Kiel served up six points and an ace, Renee Raglin scored a point and had a kill, Taryn Wallace served up five points and an ace to go with three kills, Alyssa Wisniewski came up with two kills and Brooke Wolff had four points with an ace and five kills.

Alton is now 1-1, while the Trojans open their season at 0-1.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-25, COLLINSVILLE 16-21: Marquette swept Collinsville in the season opener for both teams at Vergil Fletcher Gym.

Olivia Ellebracht served up three points for the Explorers, including two aces, and had five kills, while Rachel Heinz had a big day, serving up 14 points, with three aces, three kills and 10 assists, Ellie Jacobs had two points and two assists, Kristine Lauritzen had two kills and an assist, Emma Menke had eight kills, three blocks and two assists, Kylie Murray served up a single point, Nova Sillman served up five points and an ace, Claire Spain had a kill and Allison Woodbright served up a point to go along with four assists.

Marquette starts out 1-0, while the Kahoks are 0-1.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Alton 25-25, Madison 9-6

Marquette Catholic 25-25, Collinsville 16-21

Red Bud 24-25-25, Valmeyer 26-18-17

Freeburg 25-25, Roxana 11-20

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 25-25, O'Fallon 16-16

East Alton-Wood River 25-25, Bunker Hill 21-20

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Los Angeles Kings 4, St. Louis Blues 1

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL --- SPRING TRAINING

GRAPEFRUIT LEAGUE AT ROGER DEAN CHEVROLET STADIUM, JUPITER, FLA.

Houston Astros 4, St. Louis Cardinals 4

EUROPEAN SOCCER

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE --- ROUND OF 16

SECOND LEG

(NOTES: All series are two games, home-and-home, total goals. If aggregate score is tied at end of the second leg, the team scoring the most away goals wins. If aggregate score and away goals score are both tied at the end of the second leg, 30 minutes of Extra Time is played, followed by Penalty Shootout if needed. Home teams are listed first in all scorelines.)

Chelsea FC (England) 2, Atletico Madrid (Spain) 0 (Aggregate score: Chelsea 3, Atletico 0. Away goals: Chelsea 1, Atletico 0)

FC Bayern Munich (Germany) 2, SS Lazio Roma (Italy) 1 (Aggregate score: Bayern 6, Lazio 2. Away goals: Bayern 4, Lazio 1.)

