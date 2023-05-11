WEDNESDAY, MAY 10 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 2, ALTON 1

Mater Dei scored a single run in the second, with both teams trading a run in the fifth as the Knights won at Redbirds Field.

Jayden Diaz had a hit and the Redbirds' only RBI, while Reid Murray and Austin Rathgeb had the other hits and Alex Siatos went all the way on the mound, striking out three.

Mater Dei is now 16-9, while Alton falls to 8-18.

COLLINSVILLE 4, O'FALLON 3

Adam Bovinett and Ethan Bagwell hit solo home runs, while a two-run wild pitch in the seventh helped give Collinsville a big win over O'Fallon at Blazier Field, allowing Edwardsville to clinch the Southwestern Conference championship outright.

Luke Weller also had a hit and RBI and Bagwell struck out seven while on the mound, while Bryce Lemp fanned three.

The Kahoks are now 12-12, while the Panthers go to 21-5.

HIGHLAND 17, JERSEY 1

Highland scored six runs in the first and nine more in the second to take a 15-run rule win over visiting Jersey at Glik Park.

Trent Clemons had three hits and two RBIs for the Bulldogs, Jake Ottensmeier had two hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs and Adam Munie had two hits and two RBIs.

Drake Goetten had a hit and the only RBI for the Panthers, while four other players had a hit each.

Chase Knebel struck out six for the Highland while on the mound, with Jacob Wagner fanning five and Joey Meador striking out one for Jersey.

The Bulldogs are now 17-12, while the Panthers drop to 9-20.

TRIAD 4, CIVIC MEMORIAL 1

Triad scored twice in the first and fifth in their Mississippi Valley Conference win over CM at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Wyatt Bugger had a hit and two RBIs for the Knights, while Donny Becker and T.J. Suter also had RBIs.

Bryer Arview had two hits for the Eagles, while Noah Petersen had a hit and drove in the team's only run.

Nic Funk went all the way on the mound for Triad, striking out six, while Sam Buckley fanned nine for CM, with Brayden Prott striking out one.

The Knights are now 19-10, while the Eagles go to 11-14.

In other games played on Wednesday, Steeleville won over Valmeyer 6-5 and Columbia won at Edwardsville 8-5.

SOFTBALL

TRIAD 7, MASCOUTAH 5

Triad scored five times in the second and added single run in the fifth and seventh to win at Mascoutah.

Sam Hartoin had a hit and two RBIs for the Knights, while Andie Green, Delaney Hess and Logan Looby also drove home runs and Maddie Hart struck out three and Hess fanned one in the circle.

Triad is now 12-11, while the Indians are 8-15.

GRANITE CITY 22, CAHOKIA 0

A seven-run first inning and an eight-run second was more than enough to pace Granite City to a 15-run rule win over at Cahokia.

Jasmine Turner had four hits and five RBIs for the Warriors, while Emilee Saggio had four hits and four RBIs, Audrey Giles also came up with four hits and drove in a run and Brooke Donohue hit a home run.

Turner struck out 11 in a four-inning complete game in the circle for Granite.

The Warriors improve to 6-19, with the Comanches going to 1-13.

JERSEY 4, WATERLOO 0

One run in the first and three in the fifth were enough to give Jersey the win at home over Waterloo.

Bria Tuttle had two hits and a RBI for the Panthers, while Taylor Stelbrink had a hit and two RBIs and Kari Krueger also drove in a run.

Ashlyn Brown went all the way in the circle, scattering four hits and striking out eight.

Jersey is now 18-9, while the Bulldogs go to 13-12.

HARDIN CALHOUN 16, BUNKER HILL 8

Calhoun put up five runs in the first, then outscored Bunker Hill 11-5 in the final three innings to take the road win over the Minutemaids.

Delani Klaas had three hits and five RBIs for the Warriors, while Gracie Klaas had two hits and drove in three runs and Kiera Sievers drove home a pair of runs.

Lauren Lenihan had a big day at the plate for Bunker Hill with four hits, including a home run, and four RBIs, with Maya Hentlin had two hits and drove in a pair of runs.

Both Anabel Eilerman and Grace Burris had complete games in the circle for their clubs, with Eilerman striking out 11 for the Warriors and Burris fanning three.

Calhoun is now 23-9, while Bunker Hill goes to 14-7.

HIGHLAND 11, CIVIC MEMORIAL 4

Highland scored three runs in the sixth and six more in the seventh en route to a MVC win over CM at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Sophie Parkerson had three hits, including a home run, for the Bulldogs, while Abby Schultz also homered in her two hit, three RBI game.

Both Danika Chester and Lauren Hardy had two hits each for the Eagles, while Bella Thien, Avari Combes, Skylar Johnson and McKayla Collman also had hits.

Sophia Donoho went all the way in the circle for Highland, striking out nine.

The Bulldogs are now 19-7-1, while the Eagles are now 12-12.

In other games on Wednesday, Mulberry Grove won over Metro-East Lutheran 13-3 and Trenton Wesclin defeated Roxana 13-3.

GIRLS SOCCER

In the IHSA Class 1A soccer regional at Father McGivney Catholic's Bouse Road pitch, Breese Mater Dei Catholic won in the latest edition of the Clinton County Derby, defeating Breese Central 2-1. The Knights are now 8-9-1 and will play the Griffins in the final Friday at 5 p.m. The Cougars' season ends at 5-13-1.

BOYS TENNIS

In a dual meet played on Monday, Alton won it's season finale meet over Belleville West 8-1. The Redbirds finish the dual meet season 9-13 and will play in the Southwestern Conference tournament his weekend at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.

