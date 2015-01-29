GIRLS BASKETBALL

CARROLLTON TOURNEY

CIVIC MEMORIAL 59, JERSEY 45: Allie Troeckler dropped 25 points on Jersey as Civic Memorial advanced to the semifinals of the Carrollton Lady Hawk Invitational with a 59-45 win over the Panthers Wednesday night.

The Eagles will take on West Central, 62-48 winners over Brussels, in the second semifinal at 8 p.m. Thursday. The winner of that game meets the Hardin-Calhoun-North Greene winner for the championship Saturday night. The Panthers will take on host Carrollton in the fifth-place semifinals at 7:30 p.m Friday night.

Alaria Tyus added nine points for the Eagles and Journey Coffman scored eight.

Jersey was led by Lia Roundcourt with 15 points, with Kiara Chapman scoring eight.

REGULAR SEASON GAME

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 45, GRANITE CITY 44 (2OT): Emilee Marcuzzo had 12 points as Metro-East Lutheran nipped Granite City 45-44 in a double-overtime consolation semifinal match at the Carrollton Lady Hawk Invitational Wednesday night.



The Warriors had taken a 30-29 lead over the Knights at three-quarter time, but the Knights forced overtime with a 10-9 final quarter. The two teams were deadlocked 41-41 after the first overtime.

Abby McMahon and Abby Yurchuck each had nine points for the Knights, who will take on the Jacksonville Routt-Greenfield winner in the consolation-bracket final at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Catherine Jakich led the Warriors with 13 points, with Malori Meador adding 11.

WRESTLING

BOYS BASKETBALL

PAYSON-SEYMOUR 72, HARDIN-CALHOUN 50: Drew Burwinkel had 27 points as Payson-Seymour downed Hardin-Calhoun 72-50 in a non-conference matchup Wednesday night.

The Indians got out to a 44-29 lead at the half and maintained it in the second half to get the win.

Hunter Flesner added 17 points for Payson in the win.

Article continues after sponsor message

Mitch Bick led the Warriors (12-5) with 13 points, with Morgan Baalman chipping in 11.

WRESTLING

ALTON 51, BELLEVILLE EAST 15: Alton got early pins from David Pierson at 285 and Nigel Ward at 106 and went on to defeat Belleville East 51-15 in a Southwestern Conference dual wrestling meet in Belleville Wednesday night.

The Lancers' Matt Striegel came from behind to defeat the Redbirds' Qiante Wagner at 170 in the night's feature bout. Wagner, wrestling up a class from his usual 160, led Striegel most of the way but a late takedown and near-fall points gave Striegel a 7-6 win.

Both wrestlers are state-raked in their respective classes, Wagner 10th at 160 and Striegel fifth at 170.

The Redbirds went to 18-6 overall with the win; the Lancers fell to 6-13.

EDWARDSVILLE 38, WHITFIELD 24; EDWARDSVILLE 56, FORT ZUMWALT WEST 18: Edwardsville's wrestling team came from behind to upend Whitfield, one of the top teams on the Missouri side of the St. Louis area, 38-24 in a triangular wrestling meet in O'Fallon, Mo., Wednesday. The Tigers also defeated host Fort Zumwalt North 56-18.

Whitfield led the Tigers (18-5 overall in duals) with five bouts to go, but Edwardsville swept the remaining matches to take the win.

Tiger winners against the Warriors included Mason Taylor, Caleb Wagonblast, Bobby Burnside, Devion Yancey, Rafael Roman (by pinfall) and Gavin McBride.

Edwardsville winners against the Jaguars included Ben Schluter, Devion Yancey, Martell Evans, Roman (all by pinfall), Tanner Ambry, Taylor (both by technical fall), McBride, James Ziegler and Chris Prosser (both by decision).

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 87, AUSTIN PEAY 67: SIU-Edwardsville's women's basketball team stormed out of the gates against Austin Peay Wednesday night, starting the game on a 14-2 run and never trailed as the Cougars downed the Governors 87-67 in an Ohio Valley Conference game at Vadalebene Center.

It was the Cougars' eighth win in a row.

Shronda Botts led SIUE with 19 points as the Cougars went to 13-9 overall, 8-1 in the OVC. Sidney Smith added 17 points, Tierney Smith 15 and Micha Jones 13.

The Governors, who were led by Kristen Stainback with 15 points, fell to 7-14 overall and 4-4 in the OVC. Tiasha Gray had 13 points, Brianne Alexander 11 and Beth Rains 10.

SIUE hits the road for their next four games, starting with a 1 p.m. Saturday tilt at in-state rival Eastern Illinois.

E-mail any roundup information to Danbrannan@riverbender.com or text 618-623-5930.

More like this: