WEDNESDAY, MAY 5 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 15, FRANCIS HOWELL 5: Edwardsville scored six times in the first inning, then five more in the fourth to go on to a road win over Francis Howell in Weldon Spring, Mo.

Gannon Burns had four hits and three RBIs for the Tigers, while Hayden Moore also had three hits and Grant Huebner drove in three runs.

The Tigers are now 15-3, while the Vikings fall to 22-6.

GRANITE CITY 7, HAZELWOOD WEST 4: A three-run third inning proved to be the difference as Granite defeated North County's Hazelwood West at Babe Champion Field.

Brendan McKechan had two hits and a RBI for the Warriors, while Mason Roehr also had two hits and both Kile Ridemour and Alex Wright drove home two runs each.

Owen McMichael fanned three batters on his way to picking up the win, with Aiden Tongay gaining the save.

Granite is now 7-4, while the Wildcats go to 4-16.

HIGHLAND 5, JERSEY 0: Highland scored three runs in the fifth and twice more in the seventh to take the Mississippi Valley Conference game at the JCHS Complex.

Caleb Fohne led the Bulldogs with two hits and two RBIs, while Blayne Kapp and Luke Darling also drove in runs. Ian Sullivan and Clark Norris had the only hits on the day for the Panthers.

Matt Miscik threw a complete game for Highland, fanning 11, while Sam Lamer struck out three for Jersey.

The Bulldogs advance to 9-6, while the Panthers are now 5-6.

ROXANA 7, GREENVILLE 2: A six-run sixth inning broke open the game for Roxana in going on to the South Central Conference win over Greenville at Roxana City Park.

Holden Jones had a pair of hits and three RBIs for the Shells, while Gavin Huffman had a pair of hits and drove in a run, Ted Webb also had two hits and Connor House also had a RBI.

Kaleb Hinkle-Pruett tossed a complete game, striking out 12 Comet batters.

Roxana is now 5-3 on the season, while Greenville drops to 0-3.

PANA 5, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 3: In another SCC game, Pana took the lead in the home half of the sixth with three runs, and went on to the win over Southwestern at Pana's park.

Gavin Day had a hit and had two RBIs for the Piasa Birds, while Masen Day had the only other RBI.

Charlie Darr and Brady Salzman each struck out three Panther batters on the mound for Southwestern.

The Birds fall to 1-9 on the year.

ALTON 5, O'FALLON 3: Alton scored all of its run in the middle three innings in going on to a Southwestern Conference win over O'Fallon at Redbird Field.

Caden Laslie's three hits and two RBIs led the way for the Redbirds, while James Vanbaketes had a pair of hits and Zack Baze, Jackson Brooks and Jayden Diaz all drove in runs.

Brooks struck out five Panther batters on the mound, while Vanbaketes fanned three.

Alton is now 7-5, while O'Fallon drops to 7-6.

TRIAD 12, CIVIC MEMORIAL 5: Triad broke a 3-3 first inning tie with three in the second, then scored five in the fourth to take the MVC win at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Drew Watts had two hits and drove in five runs for the Knights, while Alex Peetz had two hits and three RBIs and Gabe Giacoletto and Brady Twyman also had RBIs.

Nick Williams had two hits for the Eagles, while Ian Heflin drove home two runs and Tommy Strubhart also had a RBI.

J.D. Hutton had six strikeouts for Triad, while Connor Bain fanned three. Strubhart had two strikeouts for CM.

The Knights are now 9-5, while the Eagles drop to 7-3.

VALMEYER 9, LEBANON 5: Three runs first and fourth innings were enough for Valmeyer to take the road win at Lebanon.

Clay Juelfs had three hits and two RBIs for the Pirates, while Henry Weber had two hits and drove in three runs, Jacob Kempfer and Elijah Miller had two hits each, and both Evan Rowe-Brown and Jacob Rowold each drove home a run.

Rowold struck out five Greyhound batters, while both Jordan McSchooler and Rowe-Brown each fanned three.

Valmeyer is now 4-4, while Lebanon goes to 1-2.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 11, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0: McGivney led from start to finish in getting the Prairie State Conference win over Marquette at Gordon Moore Park.

Gabe Smith had two hits and three RBIs for the Griffins, while A.J. Sutberry had two hits and a RBI, Matthew Gierer had a pair of hits, Jackson Rodgers drove in a pair of runs and Austin Callovini and Drew Sowerwine also had RBIs.

Nolan Rea had the only two hits for the Explorers, while Logan Dennis struck out five on the mound. Rodgers fanned 11 for McGivney.

The Griffins are now 10-3 on the year, while Marquette goes to 3-8.

GIRLS SOCCER

BREESE CENTRAL 5, JERSEY 0: Rachel Beer, Abigail Crosby, Rylee Jansen, Ocean Reinhardt and Reaghan Tebbe all had goals for Central in picking up all three points at home over Jersey.

Elizabeth Schroeder, Tebbe and Keira Veizer all had assists for the Cougars, while Madison Ashford had one save in keeping the clean sheet.

Central is now 3-2-2, while the Panthers are 3-5-0.

ROXANA 2, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 1: Kendall Kamp and Macie Lucas both struck in the first half as Roxana held on to gain the three points in a Metro Cup match at Freeburg.

Kaylyn Dixon made one save in goal to gain the three points for the Shells.

Roxana improves to 5-0-1, while the Hawks drop to 3-5-1.

In other Metro Cup matches, Marion defeated Civic Memorial 3-1 at Freeburg, while at Edwardsville, Collinsville won over Granite City 1-0.

SOFTBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 5, COLUMBIA 0: Edwardsville scored twice in the first and three in the second, and it was enough to get the win over Columbia at the Edwardsville Sports Complex.

Lexi Gorniak had two hits and a RBI for the Tigers, while Tatum Van Ryswyk drove home two runs.

Avery Hamilton struck out four in the circle, while Brooke Tolle fanned three.

Edwardsville is now 9-0, while the Eagles fall to 7-5.

WATERLOO 5, JERSEY 2: Waterloo scored all five of their runs in the first three innings in going on to the MVC win at home over Jersey.

Claire Beemer had the only two RBIs for the Panthers, as six different players all had hits on the day.

Shelby Koenig tossed another complete game in the circle, striking out three.

The Bulldogs are now 6-5, while Jersey goes to 4-4.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 8, GILLESPIE 4: Marquette scored all of their runs in the second through fifth innings in getting the road win at Gillespie.

Sydney Ehrman and Haley Porter both had two hits and two RBIs for the Explorers, while Kiley Beth Kirchner and Lauren Lenihan each had two hits and drove in a run and Abigail Porter also had a RBI.

Lenihan again threw a complete game, fanning 13 batters.

Marquette is now 10-4, while the Miners go to 7-2.

GREENVILLE 10, ROXANA 9: A four run seventh inning rally fell just short as Roxana lost at home to Greenville in a SCC game.

Calista Stahlhut had three hits and two RBIs for the Shells, with Summer Floyd having two hits and two RBIs, Desiree Shumate had two hits and drove in a run, Lexi Ryan had two hits and Cheree Ross drove home a pair of runs.

Stahlhut struck out six in the circle, while Ryan fanned four.

The Comets go to 1-1, while Roxana is now 2-3.

BELLEVILLE WEST 15, COLLINSVILLE 7: West broke open a close game with a seven run seventh inning in going on to a SWC win at Collinsville's park.

Riley Simpson had two hits and a RBI for the Kahoks, while Katie Bardwell and Mackenzie Young each had a hit and three RBIs and five other players all had hits.

Kandra Butcher struck out seven batters in the circle for Collinsville.

The Maroons are now 6-5, while the Kahoks go to 4-6.

In two other games played on Wednesday, Highland won at Civic Memorial 4-0, while Valmeyer won at Lebanon 7-0.

