The Alton High School boys and girls bowling match with Edwardsville scheduled for today is now cancelled because of the weather. No make-up date set just yet.
If you have a sports or any other cancellation, e-mail news@riverbender.com.

Southwestern High School Cancellations

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The boys and girls basketball games scheduled for tonight vs Hillsboro have been rescheduled to March 2. The boys JV will start at 5:30pm in Hillsboro and the girls varsity only game will be at home starting at 5:30pm.

The games scheduled this past Monday against Gillespie have been rescheduled to this Saturday, February 20. The boys JV game will start at 5pm at home. The girls varsity only game will start at 4pm in Gillespie.

More like this:

Aug 23, 2023 - Tuesday Sports Roundup: Excessive Heat Postpones, Changes Times, Springfield Beats Tigers 1-0 In Boys Soccer, Oilers Soccer Team Wins

Sep 28, 2023 - Wednesday Sports Round-Up: Redbirds Pick Up First Soccer WIn, Triad XC Meet Postponned, Other Volleyball Scores

Aug 22, 2023 - Boy's Soccer Round-Up: Hosting Shells Drop First Game Of Norman Lewis In Penalties, Tigers Shocked By Springfield In Metro Cup

Sep 12, 2023 - Colin McGinnis Is Off To Great Start With Tigers' Boys Soccer Team, He Is A Johnston Law Firm Male Athlete Of Month

Jun 15, 2023 - The Alton High Alumni Baseball Game Returns To Lloyd Hopkins Field This Sunday

 