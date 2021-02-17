Southwestern High School Cancellations

Article continues after sponsor message

The boys and girls basketball games scheduled for tonight vs Hillsboro have been rescheduled to March 2. The boys JV will start at 5:30pm in Hillsboro and the girls varsity only game will be at home starting at 5:30pm.

The games scheduled this past Monday against Gillespie have been rescheduled to this Saturday, February 20. The boys JV game will start at 5pm at home. The girls varsity only game will start at 4pm in Gillespie.

More like this: