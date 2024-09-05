WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 4 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

In boys soccer matches played on Wednesday, Piasa Southwestern defeated East Alton-Wood River 5-4, Breese Mater Dei Catholic won at Centralia 4-0, Carlyle won over Valmeyer 8-2, in the Route 66 tournament at Carlinville's Loveless Park, Trenton Wesclin defeated Staunton 2-0. in the final, the host Cavaliers won tournament over Litchfield 2-1, Waterloo defeated Freeburg 4-1, and Columbia defeated Mascoutah 4-2.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 25-25, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 16-21: Althoff got off to a great start in defeating McGivney in straight sets in a Gateway Metro Conference match at the McGivney gym.

Gabby Orlet served up seven points and two aces for the Crusaders, while Reece Distler had 11 kills, and Orlet also had two blocks and 23 assists.

Izzie Venarsky served up four points an an ace for the Griffins, with Mia Lieberman having 12 kills and three blocks, and Grace Nesbit had 11 assists.

Althoff is now 4-5, with McGivney going to 5-3.

In girls volleyball action played on Wednesday, Triad took a 25-16, 25-22 decision over Granite City, and Breese Mater Dei Catholic won over Trenton Wesclin 25-12, 25-10.

