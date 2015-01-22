Wednesday night scores Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. BOYS BASKETBALL JERSEY INVITATIONAL Cahokia 57, Jersey 43 Collinsville 41, Alton Marquette 33 OKAWVILLE INVITATIONAL Waterloo Gibault 69, Madison 55 Okawville 79, Vandalia 49 TRIAD MID-WINTER CLASSIC Highland 64, Oakville (Mo.) 58 GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOTT CREDIT UNION HIGHLAND INVITATIONAL Triad 61, Belleville Althoff 58 REGULAR SEASON Article continues after sponsor message Edwardsville 49, St. Joseph's (St. Louis) 45 (OT) WRESTLING Edwardsville 63, Belleville East 9 MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL Illinois 66, Purdue 57 Texas A&M 62, Missouri 50 Northern Illinois 64, Akron 61 Southern Illinois 70, Bradley 59 WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL Saint Louis 76, LaSalle 47 Ohio 67, Northern Illinois 40 Tennessee-Martin 81, Eastern Illinois 51 South Dakota State 74, Western Illinois 61 Submit your scores and sports roundup information to Danbrannan@riverbender.com . Top point scorers, first and last names, are appreciated in addition to the game score. More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip