Wednesday night scores
BOYS BASKETBALL
JERSEY INVITATIONAL
Cahokia 57, Jersey 43
Collinsville 41, Alton Marquette 33
OKAWVILLE INVITATIONAL
Waterloo Gibault 69, Madison 55
Okawville 79, Vandalia 49
TRIAD MID-WINTER CLASSIC
Highland 64, Oakville (Mo.) 58
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SCOTT CREDIT UNION HIGHLAND INVITATIONAL
Triad 61, Belleville Althoff 58
REGULAR SEASON
Edwardsville 49, St. Joseph's (St. Louis) 45 (OT)
WRESTLING
Edwardsville 63, Belleville East 9
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Illinois 66, Purdue 57
Texas A&M 62, Missouri 50
Northern Illinois 64, Akron 61
Southern Illinois 70, Bradley 59
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Saint Louis 76, LaSalle 47
Ohio 67, Northern Illinois 40
Tennessee-Martin 81, Eastern Illinois 51
South Dakota State 74, Western Illinois 61
Submit your scores and sports roundup information to Danbrannan@riverbender.com . Top point scorers, first and last names, are appreciated in addition to the game score.
