BOYS BASKETBALL

JERSEY INVITATIONAL

Cahokia 57, Jersey 43

Collinsville 41, Alton Marquette 33

OKAWVILLE INVITATIONAL

Waterloo Gibault 69, Madison 55

Okawville 79, Vandalia 49

TRIAD MID-WINTER CLASSIC

Highland 64, Oakville (Mo.) 58

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SCOTT CREDIT UNION HIGHLAND INVITATIONAL

Triad 61, Belleville Althoff 58

REGULAR SEASON

Article continues after sponsor message

Edwardsville 49, St. Joseph's (St. Louis) 45 (OT)

WRESTLING

Edwardsville 63, Belleville East 9

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Illinois 66, Purdue 57

Texas A&M 62, Missouri 50

Northern Illinois 64, Akron 61

Southern Illinois 70, Bradley 59

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Saint Louis 76, LaSalle 47

Ohio 67, Northern Illinois 40

Tennessee-Martin 81, Eastern Illinois 51

South Dakota State 74, Western Illinois 61

Submit your scores and sports roundup information to Danbrannan@riverbender.com . Top point scorers, first and last names, are appreciated in addition to the game score.

