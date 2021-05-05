ALTON - Alton Mayor Brant Walker has declared Wednesday, May 5, 2021, officially as Michael Slaughter Day in the city. Slaughter is the highly regarded, long-time principal of Marquette Catholic High School, who is retiring at the end of the school year.

Brett Klaus, a Marquette teacher, who directs musicals at the school nominated him for the honor and Mayor Walker gladly embraced it.

Alton Mayor Walker had only positives to say about Principal Slaughter: "A couple of things come to mind are Michael Slaughter's leadership as a principal and his ability to surround himself with a great staff and provide an incredible academic and athletic experience for kids. My daughter, Isabel, went to school there and I know first hand he is an outstanding principal and true leader in our community. Isabel graduated from there in 2017 and received an outstanding education from Marquette."

Klaus said the reason he helped organize this day is because Michael Slaughter and the Slaughter's are like a second family.

“I don't think there will be another Principal like Mr. Slaughter at Marquette; this is a man who attends every game, activity, function, social event, art events, music event, theater show, associated with the school (side note: I direct the musicals here and he came to The Little Mermaid…twice).

“My mom, Ruth Klaus, taught at Marquette for 25 years and she grew to really admire and respect Mike: she assigned him to do the eulogy at her funeral. He's a man who comes down to the cafeteria every day and will sing happy birthday for every student at that school. He has shown this community how much he cares, and today is about Marquette and the Alton community to show Mike how much we care about him.”

This is the exact proclamation issued today for Michael Slaughter, the retiring Marquette Catholic High School principal, for his impact on the Alton-Godfrey area:

WHEREAS, Michael Slaughter will soon be a retired teacher and principal whose love of the Marquette Catholic High School community has touched the lives of so many students; and

WHEREAS, Michael Slaughter, the Principal of Marquette Catholic High School has been instrumental in the education of over four-thousand (4,000) students over forty-one (41) years as a teacher, coach, guidance counselor, and Principal; and

WHEREAS, Michael Slaughter’s community involvement extends beyond incalculable hours in private education and attending events and activities at Marquette Catholic High School, but also to the Alton community through ten (10) years of service on the Alton Park and Recreation Commission, as member of the Knights of Columbus, and as a parishioner at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church; and

WHEREAS, Michael Slaughter, a lifelong resident of Alton, Illinois, has been working to promote community through education and administration; and

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Brant Walker, Mayor of the City of Alton, Illinois do hereby proclaim

Wednesday, May 5th 2021 as

MICHAEL SLAUGHTER DAY

in the City of Alton. Michael Slaughter Day is an opportunity to recognize the tremendous service Michael has been to the Marquette Catholic High School family and an opportunity to let others know the impact of his devotion to the community.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have here unto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the City of Alton, Illinois to be affixed this 5th day of May, 2021.

