GIRLS SOCCER

TRIAD 10, JERSEY 0

Alina Ayran, Ella George, Abby Schaft and Torie Wongler all had braces (two goals each), while Jackie Barkus and Hannah Sparks also scored in Triad's win at Jersey.

Both Maddie Hunt and Karen Speer had two assists each for the Knights, while Libby Blixt, Kailey Peterson, Schaft and Morgan Stunkel also assisted.

Tavey Duncan recorded the clean sheet for Triad, while Lauren Lyons had 12 saves in goal for the Panthers.

The Knights are now 11-7-2, while Jersey goes to 7-11-1.

In another game played on Wednesday, Waterloo Gibault Catholic defeated Father McGivney Catholic 3-2 at Bouse Road.

SOFTBALL

GILLESPIE 11, STAUNTON 4

A six-run fourth and three-run fifth spelled the difference as Gillespie took a home win over Staunton.

Evin Frank had two runs and two hits for the Bulldogs, while Korynn Keehner had two hits and a RBI and Lilly Bandy had the other two hits.

Both Ele Feldmann and Gianna Bianco struck out two batters each inside the circle for Staunton.

The Miners are now 18-3, while the Bulldogs are now 14-8.

GREENVILLE 10, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0

Greenville scored seven times in the second and three more in the fourth to take the 10-run rule win over visiting Marquette.

Jaylynn Dickson and McKennah Youngblood had the only two hits on the day for the Explorers.

The Comets are now 6-21, while Marquette goes to 4-11.

HILLSBORO 4, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 3 (8 INNINGS)

After giving up the first run in the bottom of the first, McGivney scored three times in the fourth, but Hillsboro tied it in the home half, then won it in the eighth to take the win over the visitors.

Alexa Jones, Eve Stanhaus and Izzie Vernarsky all had two hits for the Griffins, while Alexis Bond hit a bases-clearing triple for her only hit and three RBIs and Julia Behrmann, Avery Grenzebach and Nora Mensing all had hits.

Grezebach threw a complete game in the circle for McGivney, striking out 10.

The Hilltoppers are now 6-13, while the Griffins are 5-16.

JERSEY 6, TRIAD 5

Jersey hit Triad with five runs in the fifth, but the Knights rallied to tie the game, only to see the Panthers score in the seventh to take the win.

Kari Krueger had two hits, including a homer, and four RBIs for Jersey, while Emily Collins had two hits and a RBI, Bria Tuttle came up with a pair of hits, Kendal Davis had a hit and RBI and both Rose Brainerd and Autumn Heitzman each had a hit.

Ashlyn Brown had a complete game in the circle, fanning six.

The Panthers are now 14-9, while Triad goes to 9-9.

CARLINVILLE 7, VIRDEN NORTH MAC 1

Carlinville broke a 1-1 tie with six runs in the seventh to take a road win at North Mac.

Makenah Dugan had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Cavaliers, while Braley Wiser had two hits, Hallie Gibson had a hit and two RBIs, Karly Tipps had a hit and RBI, Addie Ruyle and Isabella Tiburzi both had hits and Kali Robinson drove in a run.

Gibson struck out five in pitching a complete game inside the circle for Carlinville.

The Cavies are now 17-6, while the Panthers slip to 11-7.

HIGHLAND 5, WATERLOO 4 (8 INNINGS)

In another see-saw affair, Waterloo took a 4-2 lead in the top of the seventh, only to see Highland tie it in the home half, then win in with a run in the eighth.

Maddie Trauernicht had three hits, including a solo home run, and RBI for Highland, while both Maddie Grohmann and Alex Schultz had two hits and a RBI each, Karli Dant also blasted a solo homer for her only hit and RBI, both Sophia Donoho and Abby Schultz had a hit and RBI each and Kelly Fuller also had a hit.

Donoho threw a complete game in the circle, fanning seven.

Highland is now 15-6-1, while Waterloo falls to 13-10.

In another game played on Wednesday, Valmeyer defeated Trenton Wesclin at home 14-4.

