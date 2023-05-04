BASEBALL

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 19, GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 4

Southwestern had big 13-run fourth inning to take a 15-run rule win over Northwestern at home.

Ian Branley had three hits, including a home run, and five RBIs for the Piasa Birds, while Ryan Lowis had three hits and three RBIs, Hank Bouillon had two hits and three RBIs, Colin LeMarr had two hits, which also included a homer, and two RBIs, as did Rocky Darr, Logan Keith came up with a pair of hits and a RBI, Hunter Newell and Marcus Payne had two hits each and Adam Hale had a hit and RBI.

Keith struck out four batters while on the mound for Southwestern, while Quinten Strohbeck fanned one.

The Birds are now 18-10, while the Tigers go to 10-15.

CARLINVILLE 15, VIRDEN NORTH MAC 5

Henry Kufa had three hits and nine RBIs, with Carlinville scoring four runs in the second and five in the fifth to take a 10-run rule win at North Mac.

Kufa belted two home runs, including a grand slam, and a double for his three hits, while both Ryenn Hart and Jake Schwartz had two hits and two RBIs each, Zach Reels came up with a pair of hits, Kolton Costello had a hit and RBI, Liam Tieman and Connor Strutman each had a hit and Dane Boatman drove in a run.

Kufa was equally impressive on the mound, striking out six, while Costello fanned two.

The Cavaliers are now 16-2, while the Panthers slipped to 12-4.

WATERLOO 15, CIVIC MEMORIAL 4

Waterloo scored three runs in the second and eight in the fourth in taking a 10-run rule win over CM at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Tyler Mills had three hits for the Eagles, while Bryer Arview had two hits, Brayden Prott also had a hit, August Frankford had two RBIs and Kale Hawk also drove in a run.

Both Jacob Flowers and Prott struck out one batsman each for CM.

The Bulldogs are now 16-6, while the Eagles are 10-12.

GRANITE CITY 6, ROXANA 3

Granite City scored four runs in the first and two in the second, while Roxana scored all three of their runs in the third as the Warriors went on to take the win over the Shells at Babe Champion Field.

Dakota Armour had two hits and two RBIs for Granite, while Peyton Fedorsak and Connor Dine both had a hit and RBI and both Nick Huskamp and Brady Smallie each had a hit.

Kyle Campbell had two hits and two RBIs for Roxana, while Max Autery had a pair of hits, Kael Hester had a hit and RBI and Mason Crump, Dalton Carriker and Trevor Gihring each had a hit.

Lucas Haddix struck out seven in pitching a complete game for the Warriors, while Cooper Harris fanned three and Gihring struck out one.

Granite is now 6-15, while Roxana goes to 8-18.

FREEBURG 9, COLLINSVILLE 8 (8 INNINGS)

Collinsville scored six times in the third in taking a 7-0 lead, but Freeburg rallied with five runs in the fourth and three in the sixth to take the lead. The Kahoks tied the game with a run in the seventh to force extra innings, but the Midgets plated the winning run in the eighth to take the win.

Adam Bovinett had three hits and a RBI for Collinsville, while Ethan Bagwell had two hits and two RBIs, Bryce Lemp had a pair of hits, Kris Alcorn socked a three-run homer to give him his only hit and RBIs, Carter Harrington had a hit and RBI, Ethan Jones, Caden Pruitt and C.J. Schaaf all had hits and Darren Pennell also had a RBI.

Mason Hartmann struck out three while on the mound for the Kahoks, with Blaine Martinez fanning two and Ryan Kremer striking out one.

Freeburg is now 15-12, while Collinsville slips to 10-12.

TRIAD 1, HIGHLAND 0

In the return game from Highland's win at home on Monday, Triad scored the only run of the game in the first and made it stand up to gain the win at Triad's park.

Nic Funk had the Knights' only hit, while Brayden Bircher, Kyle Kruse, Blase Kurwicki, Chase Knebel, Jake Ottensmeier and Zane Korte had the hits for the Bulldogs.

Funk scattered the six hits while striking out five on the mound in throwing a complete game for Triad, while Trent Clemons went the distance for Highland, fanning one.

The Knights are now 17-9, while the Bulldogs go to 15-9.

RED BUD 6, VALMEYER 5 (10 INNINGS)

In a tight, see-saw game, Red Bud scored the winning run in the top of the 10th inning to gain a Cahokia Conference Kaskaskia Division win at Valmeyer.

Both Elijah Miller and Landon Roy had two hits for the Pirates, while Jake Coats had a hit and two RBIs and Ripken Voelker had a hit.

Luke Blackwell struck out nine while on the mound for Valmeyer.

The Musketeers are now 12-11, while the Pirates go to 7-16.

In another results, Father McGivney Catholic tied the school record for longest winning streak by taking their 29th straight win in a 12-1 win over Belleville West.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

In boys volleyball results from Wednesday, Marquette Catholic, behind 12 points from Max Cogan and seven points by Connor Wieckhorst, defeated Granite City at Granite's Memorial Gym 25-10, 25-17.

O'Fallon defeated Alton at the Redbirds Nest 25-19, 25-19, St. Louis Medicine and Bioscience, a magnet school in the city, defeated Bunker Hill 25-18, 25-22, 25-16, Collinsville defeated Metro-East Lutheran at Vergil Fletcher Gym 25-22, 25-15 and Belleville Althoff Catholic won at Father McGivney Catholic 25-23, 25-12.

