SOFTBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 2A --- REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

AT GILLESPIE

STAUNTON 4, ROXANA 2: Staunton scored three runs in the first, and once in the fifth, while Roxana scored single runs in the sixth and seventh, but couldn't come any closer as the Bulldogs eliminated the Shells at Gillespie's park.

Ele Feldmann had two hits and two RBIs for Staunton, while Taylor Nolan had two hits and a RBI. Gianna Bianco struck out five in going all the way in the circle.

Madison John had two hits and a RBI for Roxana, with Calista Stahlhut coming up with two hits, and also struck out three while in the circle.

The Shells end their season 12-8, while the Bulldogs are now 17-5, and advance to the final on Saturday against the host Miners at 11 a.m.

AT TRENTON WESCLIN

COLUMBIA 10, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 3: Columbia spotted EAWR a 2-1 first inning lead, but then scored once in the second, twice in the third, and three times in the fourth and the sixth to eliminate the Oilers and advance to the final at Trenton City Park.

Chloe Driver had three hits, including a home run, and three RBIs for EAWR, while Jayde Kassler had two hits, and KayLynn Buttry also had a hit. Jordan Ealey struck out two while going all the way in the circle.

The Oilers' season ends at 5-21, while the Eagles are now 21-10, and will play in Friday's final against the host Warriors, who won the second semifinal over Breese Central 9-4 at 4 p.m.

REGULAR SEASON

TRIAD 7, MASCOUTAH 2: Triad scored twice in the second, once in the fourth, and four times in the fifth to take the win over visiting Mascoutah.

Syd Horn had two hits and a RBI for the Knights, while Alyssa DeWitte and Phoebe Feldman had two hits each, and Delaney Hess had a hit and three RBIs. Hess also went all the way in the circle, striking out one.

Triad is now 17-11, while the Indians go to 9-15.

HIGHLAND 10, JERSEY 0: A pair of five-run innings for Highland, in the third and sixth, helped give the Bulldogs a 10-run rule win over visiting Jersey.

Lucy Becker and Jordan Bircher both had two hits and a RBI for Highland, while both Bailey Mettler and Alex Schultz had two hits each. Kaitlyn Wilson went all the way in the circle, striking out four.

Ella Davis and Katie Deist had the Panthers' only hits, while Ashlyn Brown also threw a complete game in the circle, fanning eight.

The Bulldogs are now 13-11. while the Panthers are 7-15.

WATERLOO 8, GRANITE CITY 2: Waterloo scored four in the fourth and three more in the fifth en route to a home win over Granite City.

Chloe Randolph, Brooke Donohue, Cheyenne Gaddie, and Christine Myers all had hits for the Warriors, with Myers going all the way in the circle, fanning one.

The Bulldogs are now 22-6, while Granite falls to 5-21.

GIRLS SOCCER

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 2A --- REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

In the Charleston regional, Mattoon eliminated Civic Memorial 2-0, and advanced to the final against Mascoutah, a 9-0 winner over the host Trojans, which will be played Friday at 4:30 p.m, at the Linder Sports Complex in Charleston. The Green Wave is now 16-6-1, while the Eagles end their season 15-9-1.

CLASS 3A

AT COLLINSVILLE

In the semifinals of the Collinsville regional at Kahok Stadium, top-seeded O'Fallon defeated Collinsville 7-0, while Belleville East defeated Belleville West 1-0. The Panthers are now 18-1-1, while the Lancers improve to 9-7-2, and will meet each other in the regional final Friday night at 6 p.m. The Kahoks conclude their season 5-16-1. while the Maroons end up at 10-15-1.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

In a match played on Wednesday, Belleville West defeated Marquette Catholic 25-15, 25-23.

