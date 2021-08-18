SPRINGFIELD – Wednesday, August 18th is Governor’s Day at the Illinois State Fair. While Governor Pritzker attends much of the fair, this is his day to host special guests.

There are many exciting things to see and do at the Illinois State Fair, here are just a few highlights of the events for Wednesday:

• Swine, Cattle, and Goat Shows beginning gat 8:00 AM, 9:00 AM, 10:00 AM, and 11:00 AM

• STEAM Exhibit at the Orr Building

• Harness Racing begins as 12:00 PM at the Grandstand

o Colt Stakes Championship will take place at approximately 4:00 PM

• ITPA Truck and Tractor Pulls at 7:30 PM in the Arena

• I Love the 90’s Tour at 8:00 PM at the Grandstand

For more information, check out the Illinois State Fair website at www.IllinoisStateFair.info, or download our mobile app in the iTunes App Store or Google Play Store.

