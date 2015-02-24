EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE baseball's game against Saint Louis, originally scheduled for Wednesday at Simmons Baseball Complex has been canceled due to cold weather and field conditions.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The cancellation of Wednesday's game means the April 22 game, originally scheduled to be played at Saint Louis, now will be a home game for the Cougars. The two teams will play at 6 p.m. at Simmons Complex.

The entire SIUE baseball schedule is available online at SIUECougars.com

More like this:

3 days ago - For Your Health: Score Big With A Healthier Approach To Game-Day Snacks

3 days ago - An Illinois iLottery Player Is $392,000 Richer After Winning On Fast Play Twenty 20s

Sep 22, 2023 - Marquette Catholic Announces Homecoming Court

 