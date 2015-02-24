EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE baseball's game against Saint Louis, originally scheduled for Wednesday at Simmons Baseball Complex has been canceled due to cold weather and field conditions.

Article continues after sponsor message

The cancellation of Wednesday's game means the April 22 game, originally scheduled to be played at Saint Louis, now will be a home game for the Cougars. The two teams will play at 6 p.m. at Simmons Complex.

The entire SIUE baseball schedule is available online at SIUECougars.com.

More like this: