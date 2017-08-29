DU QUOIN – It’s Senior Day presented by Heartland Coca-Cola Bottling Company! All fair visitors age 60 and older will receive free admission to the fair today.

The fair gates open today at 12:00pm, and the Carnival will be churning out thrills and shrills starting at 4pm. Be sure to check out some of these other fun, family friendly activities at the Du Quoin State Fair.

  • Grandstand: Harness Racing begins at Noon

  • Coca-Cola Expo Hall: Senior Prom with the Jerry Ford Orchestra at 4pm

  • Beer Tent: Away from Reason performs at 5pm

  • Southern Illinoisan Free Tent: The Alley Cats perform at 5pm

    Hayes Avenue: Cirque Extreme Show begins at 5pm 6:30pm, 8pm

  • Coca-Cola Horse Arena: Cattle Dog Demonstration begin at 5pm, 7pm

  • Main Street: RC Racing begins at 5:30pm

  • Coca-Cola Expo Hall: The Alley Cats perform at 7pm

  • Grandstand: Dueling Pianos International take the stage at 7:30pm (free concert!)

  • Beer Tent: One Night Stand performs at 8:30pm

Check out all of the fun activities planned for the 2017 DuQuoin State Fair by visiting our website, www.duquoinstatefair.net.

