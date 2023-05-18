WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17 SOFTBALL ROUND-UP

CLASS 1A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

AT GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN

HARDIN CALHOUN 8, RAYMOND LINCOLNWOOD 0

Calhoun scored in every inning but the second, posting three runs in the third and two in the fifth in going on to the win to eliminate Lincolnwood and advance to the final.

Audrey Gilman had a solo and two-run homer for her hits and RBIs for the Warriors, while Lila Simon socked a two-run shot, Delani Klaas had a hit and RBI and both Anna Oswald and Katie Matthews also had RBIs. Gilman pitched a complete game inside the circle, striking out 15.

Calhoun goes to 25-10 and will play Mulberry Grove, an eight inning 2-0 winner over Bunker Hill in the second semifinal, in Saturday's final at 11 a.m. The Lancers were eliminated with a 10-17 record. The Aces are now 17-6, while the Minutemaids end their season at 14-9.

CLASS 2A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

AT ALTHOFF CATHOLIC

FREEBURG 15, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0

In the first semifinal at Althoff, Freeburg scored five in the first inning and eight times in the third to take the win and advance to the final.

Article continues after sponsor message

Olivia Tinsley had the Explorers' only hit.

The Midgets are now 30-1 and play Breese Central, a 3-2 winner over Trenton Wesclin in the second semifinal, in the final on Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. Marquette's season ends at 4-17.

AT ROXANA

In the Roxana regional semifinals, Breese Mater Dei Catholic defeated the host Shells 11-1, while Columbia won over Piasa Southwestern 3-0. The Knights, now 21-6, and Eagles, who go to 17-11, will play in the final at Roxana City Park Saturday morning at 11 a.m. The Shells finish their season 11-14, while the Piasa Birds end up at 17-13.

REGULAR SEASON

CIVIC MEMORIAL 2, ALTON 0

CM scored both of their runs in the second and third innings in holding Alton to one hit in their win at Redbirds Park.

Alaina Laslie had the only hit for the Redbirds, while Grace Presley went all the way in the circle, striking out seven.

The Eagles are now 14-13, while Alton goes to 12-14.

WATERLOO 6, GRANITE CITY 2

After Granite City tied the game up with a two-run first, Waterloo scored four unanswered runs to take the lead and held it in going on to the win at Granite's new ballpark.

Christine Myers had two hits and the Warriors' only RBI on the day, while both Jasmine Turner and Brooke Donohue each had two hits and Audrey Giles also had a hit. Myers went all the way inside the circle, fanning five.

The Bulldogs are now 15-12, while Granite slips to 6-24.

More like this: