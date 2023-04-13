WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12, BOYS SPORTS ROUND-UP

BASEBALL

GRANITE CITY 8, ST. LOUIS PATRIOTS 6

Granite City went out to a 6-1 lead before the Patriots, a home school team from St. Louis, scored four runs in the fifth to cut the lead to 6-5 before the Warriors scored single runs in the fifth and sixth to hold off the Patriots and take the win at Babe Champion Field.

Peyton Fedorak had two hits and two RBIs for Granite, while Greg Sturgeon had a hit and two RBIs, both Brady Smallie and Dakota Armour had a hit and RBI each and Nick Huskamp, Luke Robles and Lucas Haddix all had hits.

Nathan Hooper struck out four while on the mound and Dylan Scott fanned two.

The Warriors are now 3-9, while the Patriots go to 15-4.

ROXANA 9, HARDIN CALHOUN 7

Calhoun scored four times in the first and three more in the second to take an early lead, but Roxana scored two in the first, once in the second and two more in the third to go ahead, then clinched the game with four in the sixth to take the win at Roxana City Park.

Will Huxley had four hits and a RBI for the Warriors, while Cooper Klocke had two hits and a RBI, Cade Sievers had a hit and drove in a run, Patrick Friedel and Jacob LaMarsh each had a hit and Jack Zipprich drove in two runs.

Aiden Briggs had two hits and a RBI for the Shells, while Dalton Carriker came up with a pair of hits, Kael Hester and Kaden Bloemker both had a hit and two RBIs and both Kadin Carlisle and Mason Crupm had a hit and RBI apiece.

Hester struck out two on the mound for Roxana, while Landon Sitze fanned one. Davis Wilson struck out four for Calhoun, while both Jack Webster and Trevor Rose each fanned one.

The Shells are now 7-8, while the Warriors go to 2-15.

TRIAD 6, WATERLOO 1

Triad broke open a close game with a four-run fifth inning to take the Mississippi Valley Conference win over visiting Waterloo.

Nic Funk led the Knights with two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs, with Brady Coon collecting two hits, Wyatt Bugger, T.J. Suter and Wyatt Suter all had a hit and RBI and Hayden Bugger also had a hit.

Austin Brown went all the way on the mound for Triad, allowing one run on three hits while striking out eight.

The Knights are now 11-3, while the Bulldogs go to 6-5.

CARLINVILLE 10, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0

Carlinville scored twice in the first and once in the third before adding seven runs in the sixth to gain the 10-run rule win over EAWR at Loveless Park.

Noah Byots had two hits and a RBI for the Cavaliers, while Henry Kufa, Ryenn Hart, Zach Reels, Dane Boatman and Jake Schwartz all had hits and RBIs and both Liam Tieman and Connor Strutman had a hit each.

Hayden Copeland and Drake Champlin had the only hits for the Oilers, while Seth Slayden struck out three batters on the mound and Camden Siebert fanned one.

Kolton Costello went all the way on the mound for Carlinville, fanning six.

The Cavies remain undefeated at 8-0, while EAWR falls to 2-11.

In other games on Wednesday, Highland won at Mascoutah 10-1, Piasa Southwestern defeated Marquette Catholic 11-8 and Edwardsville defeated Gateway Legacy Christian of Florissant, Mo. 11-1.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

In Wednesday's boy's volleyball matches, Father McGivney Catholic defeated Alton 25-17, 25-19, Belleville Althoff Catholic won at home over Marquette Catholic 25-17, 25-18 and Collinsville won at Vergil Fletcher Gym over Bunker Hill 25-11, 25-14.

BOYS TENNIS

In a dual meet played at Granite City's courts, Roxana won over the host Warriors 7-2.

