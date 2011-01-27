For couples looking for a different way to celebrate this Valentine’s Day, Cornerstone Church is planning a Wedding Vow Renewal Ceremony and Reception. The event will take place Sunday evening, February 13 at 6 p.m. and is open to the community.

“It’s been several years since we’ve done this type of event and this will be the first in our current location,” said Phil Schneider, Senior Pastor of Cornerstone. “Since we receive numerous requests from local brides wanting to hold their weddings at the church, we decided to make the vow renewal ceremony available to the public also. It’s a great way to reaffirm your marriage commitment and doubles as a unique gift for Valentine’s Day.”

The vow renewal is very similar to a wedding ceremony. Cornerstone will provide ten invitations and flowers for the bride and groom along with a complimentary 5”x7” photo. A photographer will be on hand to assist those couples desiring additional photos. A complimentary joint reception of cake and punch will immediately follow the last ceremony for all the participating couples. The couples may personalize the ceremonies with special music and attendants to witness the renewal of their vows and may invite family and friends to attend.

Space is limited and advance registration is required. For more information or to sign-up for the vow renewal, please call the Cornerstone Church office at 377-7625.

