WOOD RIVER - A developer has canceled their plans to build a wedding venue in Wood River’s Belk Part after a lengthy public hearing last week where 17 residents spoke against the project. Knotting Hills Wedding & Event Venue, with one location in Pevely, Mo., will likely relocate the project elsewhere.

“We are disappointed that the acts of some residents have resulted in the developer of the possible wedding venue pulling their interest in Wood River,” Mayor Tom Stalcup wrote in a statement on Facebook. “We were looking forward to growing that relationship.”

“Many other municipalities have reached out to this developer and we wish them nothing but success wherever they choose to locate. We hope that actions of some do not tarnish the reputation our community has built to being a business and development friendly municipality.”

Mayor Stalcup further clarified those “actions of some” as “threats and personal attacks” some residents apparently directed toward the developers.

“I understand how sacred our parks are in this community, but threats and personal attacks will not be tolerated in Wood River,” he said. “People can disagree on topics and still do so in a respectful manner. As always my door is always open and you are welcome to come and speak with me. Let us continue to grow our community and be the Good in Wood River.”

Mayor Stalcup concluded by thanking the members of the public who attended and spoke at the Planning Commission meeting last week.

“I appreciate each speaker for and against this development and want to remind residents that all board and commission meetings are open to the public and all dates and times are posted on the Community Calendar on our website,” he said.

A full recording from last week’s hearing and a related story are available on Riverbender.com.

