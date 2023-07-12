Listen to the story

ALTON - Webster Temple, COGIC, 1100 Highland Avenue in Alton will host a Vacation Bible School on Aug. 10-12.

On Aug. 10-11, it will be from 6-8 p.m. and on Aug. 12, 10-3 p.m.

Pastor Sancho Williams is the host pastor and Rosetta Brown is director. Ages 5 and up are welcome.

"We will have children and adult classes," Brown said. "There will be crafts, food, music, lessons and fun."

Please contact 618-580-2394 for more information.

