Jade Weber played her first varsity field hockey game on Monday, but she looked like a seasoned player, tipping in a shot to goal with no time remaining as Edwardsville High School beat Whitefield 1-0.

“I have never tipped before,” she said immediately after the match. “I stopped Ryley Miller’s shot and lifted it in. I can’t really explain it right now. It is kind of unbelievable. I have been normally playing back mid.”

Edwardsville coach Julia Tyler said she was proud of her girls for being aware of the time and making the key play at the end of the confrontation.

“I noticed her in practice and games and today I thought I would try her and she played very well against the other team,” Tyler said.

The coach said she didn’t remember a player who hadn’t played varsity coming in and making a first shot to win a game in her three years as coach.

“It was very exciting,” Tyler said. “She stepped up and filled that role when we needed her to finish it.”

Ryley Miller was a big contributor to EHS’ success on offense and defense in the matchup and she set up the final shot by Weber.

“We were all so happy for her to be moved up on varsity and to make the shot,” she said. “We waited for time to run out on the corner and we had to capitalize on that one last shot. Jade tipped it in for us. We are glad we got the goal at the end of the match.”

The coach said this victory was needed for post season, with Whitfield 7-7 coming into the match.

“We let them know they must win the game,” the coach said. “We have to make sure we finish our games.”

Coach Tyler said she was impressed with the defensive effort of her team and noted that was one of the keys to the victory, holding a quality Whitfield squad scoreless.

Edwardsville hosts Marquette on Wednesday then has its Senior Night on Friday. Action begins at 5:30 p.m. for varsity, with seniors being recognized before the game.

