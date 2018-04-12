EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville's Brooke Webber had a big day in the Tigers' 6-5, 11-inning home win over Belleville West Tuesday, going 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Webber's two hits, though, proved to be big. In the bottom of the fifth, Webber bunted her way on to first to advance Lexi Gorniak to second and help set up the Tigers' first run in a three-run rally that tied the game at 3-3, then, in the 10th, Webber doubled in Katherine Bobinski-Boyd and Lexi Gorniak to tie the game at 5-5 after the Maroons had taken a 5-3 lead in the top half of the inning; EHS won the game in the 11th on a Maria Smith RBI single that brought in Lauren Taplin with the winning run.

“It was really spectacular to come back from the two losses (the Tigers had dropped a tough 3-0 decision to Chatham Glenwood the night before),” Webber, a senior, said. “This proves that this team, we're not going to get down in the dumps, we're going to be better and we're going to compete.

“It was tough (the Monday loss to the Titans); we all came together and realized that, 'you know what, we're better than this', as long as we come and dig in to compete, that's the main thing, come in and do our jobs.”

Webber's teammates push each other to keep pressing on despite whatever adversity they may face. “All my teammates, they push me to do better,” Webber said. “I said, I'm not going to give up on my teammates just because, if I didn't have good at-bats from the past game, I'm not going to give up and let my team down with my job.”

As big as Tuesday's win was, it was a win in the always-tough Southwestern Conference, which made it bigger. “We have stuff to improve on, but we're coming back and we're going to keep working.”

