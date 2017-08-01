When Adam Wainwright returns to the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals is yet to be determined as rookie Luke Weaver will again take his turn in the rotation, starting tomorrow in Milwaukee.

“He’s throwing a flat ground today and keeps taking steps forward,” explained Mike Matheny of Wainwright, who was placed on the disabled list retroactive to July 23rd with mid-back tightness. “We’ll just watch and evaluate as he takes those steps.”

Weaver stepped in for Wainwright during his previous turn in the rotation and struck out five batters, but also allowed a grand slam in 5.0 innings against Arizona.

Article continues after sponsor message

Wainwright had been optimistic that he would miss only one start.

“Kind of how I explained it to him, he didn’t have to have his mind set on Wednesday,” said Matheny. “We’ll just kind of see how it comes along. If there’s an opportunity to plug him in and it lines up with his bullpen and side sessions, and he looks like he did before that issue all came about, we’ll plug him in. And a couple guys will get some extra rest. At this point in the season, I don’t necessarily think that’s a bad thing. But he looks great to me.”

YADI’S INSTAGRAM-PART 2

–Barely removed from Friday’s post in which he took issue with being characterized as tired, Yadier Molina has again drawn interest with a post to his Instagram account. Molina put up a picture of himself with Jose Oquendo, noting that he missed the former third base coach and old school baseball…