ST. LOUIS - The National Weather Service issued a forecast of severe storms possible from late this afternoon into the evening across the St. Louis area.

Large hail to the size of quarters is the primary severe weather threat, the Weather Service said. Hail can damage property, plants, cars and more, so the Weather Service said.

The forecast for the weekend is as follows:

Dry and sunny weather to return for the last half of the weekend and into early next week. Highs back into the 60s will return by Monday, the Weather Service predicts. The next chance for rain will be Tuesday night through Thursday morning.

