This is the closings list for Tuesday, Jan. 16:

Alton Catholic Children's Home

Alton School District 11

Bethalto District 8 Schools

Brussels District 42

Bunker Hill School District

Carrollton CUSD 1 Schools

Calhoun District 40 Schools

Collinsville District 10

East Alton District 13

East Alton Wood River District 14

East St. Louis School District 189

Edwardsville School District 7

Gillespie School District 7

Granite City School District

Greenfield CUSD 10

Highland Community School District 5

Mississippi Valley Christian

North Greene Unit District 3

Jersey District 100

Roxana Community Unit District 1

St. John the Evangelist - Carrollton

Staunton School District 6

Triad Community School District 2

Trinity Lutheran School - Edwardsville

Troy R3 Schools

William Bedell ARC School

Wood River Hartford District 15

Wood River St. Paul Lutheran

