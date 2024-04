Weather closings list for Thursday Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Schools Alton Catholic Children's Home Alton School District 11 Bethalto District 8 Schools CALC in Alton East Alton-Wood River District 14 Edwardsville School District 7 Collinsville District 10 East Alton District 13 East St. Louis District 189 Granite City School District Highland Community District 5 Jersey Schools Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities! Lewis and Clark Community College Marquette Catholic High School Mississippi Valley Christian School Principia College Riverbend Head Start Roxana Community District 1 Saints Peters and Paul Collinsville St. Ambrose in Godfrey St. Boniface in Edwardsville St. Mary's in Edwardsville St. Mary's in Alton Triad Community District 2 Wood River-Hartford District 15 Wood River St. Paul Lutheran If you have a school or any other closure, e-mail dbrannan@riverbender.com More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft. Sip, Sample, Stroll, Luis, and More!