Some area games set for Tuesday night are experiencing changes. This is the list of known schedule changes:

Edwardsville's girls basketball team's sectional semifinal game against O'Fallon at Belleville West has been moved to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday night because of weather concerns.

Edwardsville's Senior Night varsity boys basketball game at home against O'Fallon has been moved to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The seniors will be honored after the JV game before varsity play begins, Athletic Director Alex Fox said.

Due to the forecast tonight's boys basketball game between Belleville West at Alton has been postponed until Wednesday, Feb. 20. JV will begin at 6:00 p.m. followed by varsity.

Marquette Catholic's Southwestern Regional game set for Tuesday night against Staunton at Piasa has been moved to a 6 p.m. start time from 7 p.m., Athletic Director Jack Holmes said early in the afternoon.

Tuesday’s Carrollton Regional game between Routt and Greenfield/Northwestern has been moved up one hour to 6 p.m. to get the game in and everyone back on the roads before the potential burst of winter weather arrives, Carrollton Athletic Director Mark Beatty said Tuesday morning.

If you have a game or event change Tuesday night, e-mail dbrannan@riverbender.com.

