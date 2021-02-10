ALTON/EDWARDSVILLE - Alton and Edwardsville High School cancelled both bowling and basketball games because of the weather for Wednesday.

The Alton girls and bowling match against Belleville East at Bowl Haven was cancelled. It will be made up at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday at Bowl Haven in Alton, Athletic Director Chris Kusnerick said.

The Alton girls basketball game at East St. Louis was also cancelled. There is no make-up date at this time, Kusnerick said.

Edwardsville's girls were scheduled to travel to O'Fallon, but that has also been cancelled, the Edwardsville High School athletic office said. There was not a make-up date announced just yet.

