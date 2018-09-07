Weather alert: Great Godfrey Corn Maze closed this weekend due to rain Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY - The Great Godfrey Corn Maze will be closed from Friday night through at least Sunday morning at 10 a.m., the Godfrey Park and Rec Department said Friday. Article continues after sponsor message The closure is due to a massive rain-making weather system predicted to move through the Riverbend area Friday night through Sunday. Representatives of the Godfrey Parks and Rec Department said the maze conditions will be re-examined at 10 a.m. Sunday to see if it may be able to reopen then. More like this: Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip