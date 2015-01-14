Around Christmas they found out that their beautiful son Jonny has brain cancer. You can follow their story on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Project-Team-Jonny. In the short time since then Jonny has had 4 surgeries (3 that were on his brain)!

To unite the community together in support of this family, Jersey State Bank is putting out a challenge to all member businesses of the Jersey County Business Association.

Let’s make Friday, January 23, 2015 Jonny’s Day by wearing gray! Let’s wear gray for brain cancer awareness and make it a “blue jeans” day if you make at least a $5.00 donation!

**Don’t forget to take a picture of your group and email it to Carrie at carrie@jcba-il.us or Kathy at klandess@jsbmail.com **

All donations will go to the family for Jonny’s benefit. Please drop off your collected donations to Carrie Decker at the JCBA office at 209 N. State Street or Kathy Landess at Jersey State Bank at 1000 S. State Street. Checks should be payable “For the Benefit of Jonny Wade”.

