ALTON - Conservative Brian Belchik and Progressive John Pawloski are off to a rousing start with their new RiverBender.com Radio Station show “We Might Disagree.”

The show will air live on RiverBender.com on a weekly basis and will feature a wide variety of well known guests.

Belchik grew up and has lived in the Alton area his entire life. He attended Alton High School. Pawloski lives in Godfrey and grew up in Hazelwood, Mo. He is a lawyer and offers some serious interpretation of the law on a variety of issues. Pawloski’s law background should make the show even more interesting, Belchik said.

Brian Belchik is the brother of Christopher Belchik, who was a casualty in the Iraq war in 2004.

Brian Belchik explained how he and Pawloski met.

“John has his own law firm,” Brian explained. “We met on Facebook through acquaintances. We had a bitter argument over a political issue with the military and he unfriended me. I was very upset about it. I don’t take these kinds of things personally and I respect other people’s opinions. That is what makes America great. Somehow he re-friended me and we became friends. We don’t agree on much, but we agree to disagree.”

Belchik said he deeply respects Pawloski now and that his friend has “a big heart.”

Both Belchik and Pawloski want the show to have a variety of guests with differing opinions to make the show fair and interesting.

As election time creeps closer, the two men will bring in politicians to talk about their respective races.

The presidential election will likely be a hot button topic for the show, along with topics like immigration, gun control and much more.

“We both love our people and our country this country just lacks this, being able to discuss things,” he said.

Belchik said he yearns for the day where people could discuss issues and not break out fighting back and forth, much like it used to be during elections.

“So far, feedback about the show has been really good and people know we are passionate about it,” Belchik added about the show.

The first episode of "We Might Disagree..." can be viewed below:

