EDWARDSVILLE – A man from Venice, Illinois, was honored by the Madison County Board Wednesday night for his dedication to serving the community through music.

Wilbert Glasper, a saxophonist, was awarded the Fifth Annual Madison County Living Legends Community Service Award at the meeting. The award is given for Madison County resident who make extraordinary contributions to their community during Black History Month. It was presented to Glasper by Madison County Board Chairperson Kurt Prenzler. Glasper was also recognized for his community service and musical prowess in St. Louis with the George Smith Diversity Award by the Musicians' Association of St. Louis, American Federation of Musicians. He had been a part of that organization for 49 years.

Article continues after sponsor message

Glasper said he and his brother were among the first to integrate the then-segregated Madison School District. In fourth grade, he determined to dedicate his life to music, and has followed that commitment through his adult life. After being presented with the award by Madison County, Glasper said his favorite memory as a musician was performing for former U.S. President Barrack Obama with the Dave Hylla's Good Time Band.

“Music brings together all types of diversity,” he said after being presented with the award. “It doesn't matter if you're white, black, Indonesian or Chinese. We get together and we play music – we jam. Music is still the greatest thing we can enjoy, all different genres of music. I've been playing at my church for 36 years. I play gospel and other genres, too, but when it's all said and done, musician take notes on the paper, read them, and make them sound good to you.”

Glasper serves as the resident musician for the New Salem Missionary Baptist Church in Venice and plays with the Granite City Swing and Concert Band, according to a release from Prenzler's office.

More like this: