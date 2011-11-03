The festivities of the holiday season are upon us. A special way to celebrate the spirit of the season is to consider adopting a child or a family for the holidays through the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization.

According to Nancy Rivera, coordinator of the Adopt a Family program, “More than 70 families with 110 children have sent in their holiday wishes and are hoping to have their wishes granted.” Big Brothers Big Sisters will provide a list of wishes to companies or individuals choosing to adopt a family for Christmas. The agency requests that wrapped gifts be delivered to the office by December 16. If it is not possible to deliver gifts to the office, those adopting a child or family can contact the agency to arrange for the pick-up of the gifts.

If you or your company would like more information about adopting a child or a family for Christmas, please call Nancy today at 618-398-3162.

