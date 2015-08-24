ALTON - In days of the past, tent revivals were a common thing, but today, its not very common.

Jason Harrison, youth pastor at Deliverance Temple in Alton and associate chaplain of the Alton Police Department, has joined with other churches to put on a modern day tent revival this week. The revival started over the weekend and runs through Friday at the Cornerstone Church property located at 4836 N. Alby in Godfrey.

The theme of the tent rally week is “We All Matter,” Harrison said. The event is multidenominational so all forms of religions are welcome to join in on the empowerment.

“We will focus on diversity and life empowerment this week,” he said. “We have several area churches involved. We have some great corporate sponsors who have helped us with this and we have added different games for kids.”

Harrison said RiverBender.com owner John Hentrich is one of the major sponsors of the event and has been extremely supportive.

See We All Matter!!!Rally Week at Cornerstone Church in Godfrey video below:

RiverBender.com will broadcast the event live, beginning at 6 tonight and each night through the week.

Harrison put it quite simply, he loves the opportunity to serve God.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I see a need to bridge a lot of relations in the community and look forward to what we are going to accomplish,” he said. “I look forward to the future here. This is just the beginning of a great start.”

Along with an array of food options and many activities for children, several guest speakers from the area are scheduled to provide inspirational messages each evening. See schedule below:

Monday, August 24 - Speaker, Rev. Val Kiel from Cornerstone

Tuesday, August 25 - Speakers, EddieMae & Rev. Jason Harrison from Deliverance Temple

Wednesday, August 26 - Speaker, Rev. Jim Kiel from Cornerstone

Thursday, August 27- Speaker, Rev. Roy Rhodes from Abundant Life Community Church

Friday, August 28- Speaker, Greg Denton from Bread of Life

Saturday, August 29 - Fun Day from 3-7 p.m. Includes pony rides, hot dogs, cotton candy, puppets, music, and more.

Everyone is welcome to attend the rally and enjoy the positive outreach. For more information, call (618) 466-0466 or CLICK HERE to visit "We All Matter" on Facebook.

To view the live broadcast of the event, visit the live stream page on RiverBender.com.

More like this:

Related Video: