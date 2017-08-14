GODFREY – WLCA 89.9-FM and the Lewis and Clark Community College Radio Broadcasting program welcomed local high school students to campus last week to prep for their own on-air debuts.

Students from Civic Memorial and Marquette High Schools toured the station and prepared for going on air at their own schools once the fall semester begins. Both schools operate stations under the WLCA umbrella during the school year.

Article continues after sponsor message

Check out 89.9-2 to hear live broadcasts operated by students from Alton and Civic Memorial High Schools, or 89.9-3 to hear Marquette and East Alton/Wood River students on air. All three stations can be accessed online at http://www.lc.edu/WLCA_Radio/.

For more information, contact Radio Broadcasting Program Coordinator and WLCA Station Director Mike Lemons at (618) 468-4940 or mlemons@lc.edu.

More like this: