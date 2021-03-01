EAST ST. LOUIS– The Illinois Department of Transportation announces a lane closure on WB I-70 at the Illinois approach to the Stan Musial Veterans’ Memorial Bridge beginning March 1, 2021, at 6:30 am. The right lane of WB I-70 will be closed beginning at the Fairmont City Blvd. exit (Exit 2) and extend for approximately 1 mile to allow for bridge joint repairs. This closure is expected to last approximately two weeks.



Motorists traveling westbound from Illinois to Missouri should expect significant traffic delays and allow extra time when traveling through this area. Use of alternate routes is encouraged, if possible, to avoid the work area. The District’s Operations and IDOT’s Day Labor forces are working together to perform these essential repairs and maintain one lane of access into Missouri.

Advance warning signs and message boards will be in place to warn motorists of this closure. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

