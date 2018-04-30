EDWARDSVILLE - A wayward bull was spotted around 5 a.m. Monday trotting around Edwardsville.

An officer saw the bull at Franklin Avenue in Edwardsville and the bull eventually entered a yard in the 1200 block of Lindenwood that was fenced in and was corralled in there until police found someone to temporarily take the bull.

“We have a place for the bull and we have a picture of it and want the owner to contact us,” Edwardsville Police Lt. Charles Kohlberg said. “It is not your every-day occurrence to see a bull in the City of Edwardsville. The bull was a little obstinate and didn’t want anyone to get close. We are very fortunate this happened in the very early morning and it was able to be corralled, contained and loaded on the back of a trailer.”

Please contact the Edwardsville Police Department at (618) 656-2131 if you are the owner of this bull.

