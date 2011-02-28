Godfrey, Ill. – Wayne Kimler’s Jazz Trio will be performing jazz standards at the next Brown Bag Salon at noon on Wednesday, March 9 in the Ringhausen Music Building Atrium. The event is free and open to the public.

The trio includes Wayne Kimler on guitar, Peter Hussey on drums, and Doug Byrkit on string bass. The group will perform a wide variety of compositions by jazz greats such as Wayne Shorter, Theolonius Monk, Wes Montgomery, Joe Henderson and Pat Martino.

Kimler plays classical and jazz guitar. He teaches at Lewis and Clark and as a private instructor throughout the St. Louis area. He is involved in several diverse musical groups from tango to jazz to rock along with playing private venues on classical guitar.

In 2002 he was one of only seven guitarists—and the only American—chosen to study classical guitar and composition during a summer workshop in France with Roland Dyens, chair of the Paris Conservatory. Hussey, assistant professor of music/percussion at Lewis and Clark, is a performer in the St. Louis area who has played music with top-name and Grammy Award winners including Aretha Franklin, Peter Cetera, Arnie Roth and Maria Schneider, the Ballet Orchestra of St. Louis, and The Cavaliers Drum and Bugle Corps.

Byrkit, a musician and educator from St. Louis, Mo., is an instructor at Lewis and Clark. He has more than 14 years of professional musical experience in recording, touring and teaching, and is versed in many styles ranging from rock, to jazz, to the blues.

A songwriter/musician since the age of 12, Byrkit has continued to build an impressive body of work. While teaching at various levels, Byrkit continued his own education, receiving his master’s degree in Jazz Performance in 2009.

The Wayne Kimler Trio will entertain the audience for an hour, so bring your lunch and enjoy the smooth sounds of jazz. Admission is free and the public is welcome.

For more information, please contact the Music Department at (618) 468-4731.

