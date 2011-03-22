Godfrey, Ill. –Lewis and Clark Community College’s Music Department will present a Brown Bag Salon featuring Wayne Kimler at noon on Wednesday, April 13 in the Ringhausen Music Building Atrium. Kimler will perform classical guitar music from Spain, Yugoslavia and Brazil.

An instructor at Lewis and Clark and in the St. Louis Metro East area, Kimler also is involved in several diverse musical groups from tango to jazz to rock, along with playing private venues on classical guitar.

In 2002, he studied classical guitar and composition in France under Roland Dyens, chair of the Paris Conservatory. He was one of seven guitarists — and the only American — selected for this summer workshop. Kimler performed, with several other guitarists, Dyens’ world-premier written composition, “Bresils.” He also has performed in several classical guitar festivals throughout the United States and Canada.

Kimler composes and is working on his first CD, which will be a mix of modern jazz, reggae, blues and fusion. Also in the works is his first classical guitar album, to be out by fall of 2011.

Bring your lunch and enjoy classical guitar music from around the world. Admission is free and as always, the public is welcome. For more information, please contact the Music Department at (618) 468-4731.

