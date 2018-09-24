Name: Waylon James Moran

Parents: Kevin Moran and Megan Morris of Brighton

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Birth Weight: 7 lbs 7 oz

Birth Length: 20 inches

Date: September 17, 2018

Article continues after sponsor message

Time: 7:52

Hospital: OSF Saint Anthony's

Siblings: Alisyn Moran (6), Clyde Moran (3)

Grandparents: Jim and Kathi Morris of Brighton, Kim and Terry Moran of Medora

Great Grandparents: Barb Morris of Hazelwood, Leslie and Carolyn Moran of Carrollton

More like this:

Dec 13, 2023 - Duckworth Joins Rosen, Colleagues In Bipartisan Push Condemning United Nations Inaction On Hamas’s Sexual Violence Against Women

Feb 12, 2024 - Duckworth Touts Key Priorities Included In Committee-Passed Bipartisan FAA Reauthorization Bill

Oct 5, 2023 - Local Business Owners Find Success Through North Alton-Godfrey Business Council

Jan 20, 2024 - Miss Illinois This Year Is From Jacksonville, IL. - Natalie Evans, Calhoun's Sievers Earns Best Personal Interview

 