Waylon James Moran
September 24, 2018 12:57 PM
Listen to the story
Name: Waylon James Moran
Parents: Kevin Moran and Megan Morris of Brighton
Birth Weight: 7 lbs 7 oz
Birth Length: 20 inches
Date: September 17, 2018
Time: 7:52
Hospital: OSF Saint Anthony's
Siblings: Alisyn Moran (6), Clyde Moran (3)
Grandparents: Jim and Kathi Morris of Brighton, Kim and Terry Moran of Medora
Great Grandparents: Barb Morris of Hazelwood, Leslie and Carolyn Moran of Carrollton
