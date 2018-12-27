JACKSONVILLE ROUTT CATHOLIC 62, CARROLLTON 48: In the first round of the Waverly Holiday Tournament, Jacksonville Routt raced out to a 22-9 first quarter lead, then took a 32-23 halftime lead at the Rockets defeated the Hawks in the second game of the day.

Gabe Jones led Carrollton with 17 points, while Jacob Graner added 15. The Rockets were led by both Dylan Marshall and Drew Withers, who each had 15 points.

The Hawks will face South County, who fell to Winchester West Central 72-47, in the consolation quarterfinals Thursday morning at 9 a.m.

Carrollton coach Matt Goetten said: "We had a couple opportunities within four or five in fourth quarter and just couldn’t finish. I don’t know if got that close if thought be easy from here on out or what."

NORTH MAC 80, GREENFIELD-NORTHWESTERN 66: Greenfield-Northwestern jumped out ahead early, but North Mac came back to tie the score at 21 at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, North Mac tallied 25 points to Greenfield-Northwestern's 7 and then took command for the rest of the game.

Brady Pembrook led the Tigers with 17 points and Doug McWhorter added 15.

“I thought we did a good job executing early and they hit some shots on us and we gave them too many offensive opportunities and end it hurt us,” Coach Joe Pembrook said. “We got hot at end but had too big a hill to climb out of the second quarter.”

AUBURN 74, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 48: Keaton Brown led the Spartans with 13 points as North Greene lost their opening round game to Auburn.

Payton Krager lead Auburn with 20 points, while Luke Hunley had 15.

The Spartans will play in the consolation quarterfinals against Edinburg, who lost to Athens 88-48, in a 7:30 p.m. tip-off Thursday night.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

