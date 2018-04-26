BETHALTO – Big performances were the theme of Monday evening's Madison County Championship small-school division meet at Civic Memorial in Bethalto.

The Madison Trojan boys scored 75 points to outdistance the host Eagles, who had 60 points on the day; East Alton-Wood River was third with 54 points, followed by Roxana (44), McGivney Catholic (14), Metro East Lutheran (12) and Marquette (9).

Madison's Javon Watkins won the boys 800, 1600 and 3200 runs on the day to help his team take the boys title. Watkins won the 800 in 2:06.3 for the Trojans, the 1600 in 4:54.6 and 3200 in 10:25.4. East Alton-Wood River's T.J. Lawson won the 100 (11.4 seconds) and 200 (23.26 seconds) meter dashes. Madison's Dontez Pittman swept the 110 (15.21 seconds) and 300 (39.37 seconds) hurdles on the day.

The Shell throwers were led by Jordan Hawkins, who won the boys' discus throw with a 175-11.5 toss. “Jordan never disappoints,” Roxana head coach Julie Akal said. “Overall, I thought we did pretty well tonight.”

It was hard for CM head coach Clint Waters to find standouts on the day for his team because of the balanced performances in all the events.

“We had a lot of people doing a lot of things today,” Waters said. “Our 4x400 relay at the end really capped off a night with some really hard runs; we had some individual winners and some big runs all around. We just had a lot of people step up and fill the roles they needed to.”

Article continues after sponsor message

As far as the Oiler boys, “these guys ran their tails off tonight,” East Alton-Wood River head coach Russ Colona said. “Madison's pretty tough to beat, but the guys are really coming along – we're getting ready for the (Prairie State Conference) meet at our place next week and the kids are coming along – we're getting there really good.”

“Considering for most of our kids, this is their third meet in five days – I was pretty happy with some of our performances,” said Roxana coach Akal. “I was really happy with Cree Stumpf today; he looked really good in the 3200 (meters) and my throwers, both guys and girls, probably scored the bulk of our points tonight.”

“I thought we did pretty good,” said MEL coach Micha Pomerenke of his team's efforts on the evening. “We have a smaller team; I thought we competed well and had some underclassmen perform really well today. We did well in the hurdles, both boys and girls; I think we placed in the top three for both of those in the 100 and 300. I'm happy with how we competed.”





More like this: